New Beginning for Two Youngsters with Cardiac Problems After Getting Successfully Treated At Zen Multispeciality Hospital

Mumbai: Heart problems are rising at a rapid rate in youngsters. Certain factors like smoking, stress and Covid-19 are putting their heart in danger. It is the need of the hour for the younger population to embrace a healthy lifestyle consisting of a well-balanced diet, and physical activity. De-stress, and those with Covid need to go for regular screening of their heart as recommended by the doctor.

Recently, a rising number of heart problems have been diagnosed and reported among the younger population (those in their 40s, and 30s). The patient Rahul Shetty, ( name changed)a 30-year-old resident of Chembur, Mumbai who was a chronic smoker encountered chest pain when consulted a local doctor who gave him acidity medicine. But, the pain didn’t subside and he went to another doctor in the evening who advised an ECG. To his dismay, the ECG confirmed a heart attack. He suffered from a heart attack. He underwent emergency angioplasty.

Another34-year-old patient Mr. Shah ( name changed) consultant by profession, a resident of Chembur with no previous comorbidities was Covid positive on January 3, 2022. He got chest pain on January 5th and was admitted to another hospital located in the city. He was there treated for his heart disease by medication. The patient visited Zen Hospital after a week. His ECG 2D Echo and he was suspected to have a coronary artery disease- may be induced due to Covid-19 and also he had a habit of smoking. His angiography revealed that he had a critical blockage of 90% in the left anterior descending artery (LAD), and his angioplasty of the same vessel was done on the same day. The entire procedure was uneventful and the patient was discharged. There are many young patients like these who may have shown signs of heart problems but fail to recognize them on time and lose their previous lives. He is doing now his daily routine activities now.