New Compass Health Center Location Brings Intensive Behavioral Healthcare to Chicago’s Western Suburbs

Compass Health Center – Oak Brook is currently accepting intakes and opens August 2, 2021

Oak Brook, IL: Compass Health Center will be opening a new 50,000 square foot Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) behavioral health treatment facility, located in the Oak Brook/Westmont/Hinsdale region of Chicago’s western suburbs on August 2, 2021. Compass is the largest provider of PHP/IOP services in Illinois and has locations in Northbrook and Chicago and a Virtual option for Illinois-based patients.

Since its’ doors opened in 2011, Compass’ goal has been to address the mental health crisis by increasing access to high-quality, evidence-based PHP/IOP programs for people in need of behavioral health care in a warm and non-hospital environment. Compass’ comprehensive treatment model provides patients ages five through adulthood with intensive mental health treatment while maintaining life at home. This expansion will provide the Western Suburbs with a non-hospital-based PHP/IOP mental health option.

Compass Health Center – Oak Brook will offer a wide range of PHP/IOP mental health programming for adolescents (ages 13-18) and adults (ages 18+), expanding in Fall 2021 to include children ages 8-12.

“There was a mental health crisis before the pandemic, and there continues to be a substantial shortage of both psychiatrists and specialized clinicians in this country,” said David Schreiber, MD, CEO and Co-founder of Compass Health Center. “The need for high-quality and immediate access to mental health care, as an alternative to the Emergency Room or inpatient hospitalization is critical. Patients are placed on waiting lists for months to see a psychiatrist. At Compass, patients see a psychiatrist within days.”

The new treatment center is now scheduling intakes. The diverse clinical staff, which is comprised of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, and licensed masters-level therapists, use evidence-based treatments including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Exposure Response Prevention Therapy, and others, proven to be the gold standard for treating mood, anxiety, OCD, and co-occurring disorders.

Compass Health Center first opened in Northbrook in 2011 and expanded to a Chicago location in 2015. Since its opening, Compass has treated over 12,500 patients with Mood, Anxiety, OCD, Trauma, Chronic Pain, Addiction, School Avoidance, and co-occurring disorders.

Compass Health Center – Oak Brook

750 Oakmont Ln, Westmont, IL 60559

877.552.6672

About Compass Health Center

Compass Health Center was founded in 2011 by David Schreiber, MD, and Claudia Welke, MD, child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrists who recognized the Chicago community’s need for intensive, non-hospital-based psychiatric care. Drs. Schreiber and Welke realized that while working together in a hospital that provided PHP/IOP and inpatient hospitalization, there were not enough psychiatrists or hospital beds to treat the patients they saw in behavioral health crises. As a result, individuals were placed on long wait lists, which only made them sicker, resulting in ER visits that would lead to admission for inpatient care. With the proper resources in place, many of these ER and inpatient hospitalizations could have been avoided, replaced with a level of care that was timelier, more appropriate, and less costly and disruptive. This is why Compass Health Center was created.

Compass Health Center provides expert treatment for patients as young as five years old through adolescence and adulthood seeking treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, OCD, chronic pain, and other co-occurring conditions – all the while maintaining life at home. Compass offers Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient mental health programs in a welcoming and non-hospital environment when traditional outpatient therapy isn’t enough. Their psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and master’s level clinicians use evidence-based therapies, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Exposure Response Prevention Therapy, and others, proved to be the gold standard for treating mood, anxiety, OCD, and other co-occurring disorders. Compass treatment modalities are differentiated by age group and clinical focus. Their high-quality care approach is collaborative, team-based and includes psychiatric assessment, group therapy, family therapy, individual therapy, experiential therapy, educational supports, and additional wrap-around services.