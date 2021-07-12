New Physician Joins Expanding Cancer Practice in Suffolk County

Greenlawn, NY, July 12, 2021- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of hematologist-oncologist Evan Diamond, MD. He will be practicing at 5 Cuba Hill Road, Greenlawn, NY 11042.

Born and raised on Long Island, Dr. Diamond is proud to provide personalized cancer care to his local community. He has a particular interest in survivorship, promoting wellness, and collaborating with others to give the patient’s best possible treatment care and outcomes.

“Behind every cancer diagnosis is a story,” says Dr. Diamond. “Every case is different, and every person is unique. My goal will always be to find cures, alleviate symptoms when I cannot, and comfort distressed patients and their families.”

Dr. Diamond received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He returned to NY to complete his Internal Medicine Residency at New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital and was named chief resident. He completed his fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was named Chief Fellow and received the Lester Z. Lieberman Award for his commitment to humanism in medicine.

Dr. Diamond is excited to be part of a growing practice with a commitment to its patients. “From the moment I stepped foot into NYCBS, I was taken aback by the practice’s excitement, family feel, and friendliness,” he said. “I was impressed with the emphasis on efficiency and the vast resources offered to patients. Finally, the abundance of support for new hires like myself coming out of fellowship were extremely comforting, as NYCBS gives

doctors the tools for success.

To make an appointment with Dr. Diamond, please call (631) 628-5000. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.