New York Breast Health Welcomes Board-Certified Breast Surgeon Dr. Kap-Jae Sung

Elmhurst, NY, July 3, 2023- New York Breast Health (NY Breast Health) is pleased to announce the addition of board-certified breast surgeon Kap-Jae Sung, MD, FACS. Dr. Sung will practice at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373.

“We are very excited to enhance our breast cancer care at NY Breast Health with the expertise of Dr. Kap-Jae Sung,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “His addition to our team aligns with our mission to provide world-class breast care to our patients in the Queens community.”

Dr. Sung was inspired to pursue medicine after reading ” Arch of Triumph” by Erich Maria Remarque. “Dr. Ravic inspired me to help people with sickness,” Dr. Sung said. As a breast surgeon, Dr. Sung’s approach to patient care combines his extensive clinical expertise with a strong foundation in basic science knowledge. Dr. Sung has extensive experience performing breast surgery procedures, including core needle biopsy of the breast, ultrasound guidance, breast cyst aspiration, breast biopsy, excision of breast tumor, mammosite balloon placement for brachytherapy, and mastectomy.

Dr. Sung received his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Medicine degrees from Seoul National University in Korea. Dr. Sung completed his Residency at Seoul Red Cross Hospital and his Surgical Residency at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. He has been consistently recognized as one of the Best Doctors in New York.

Dr. Sung is fluent in English and Korean. In his leisure time, he enjoys pursuing his passion for golf. Dr. Sung is excited about the opportunity to collaborate with his highly skilled colleagues at NY Breast Health, fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment dedicated to delivering exceptional care to patients. “I strongly believe that the road to recovery requires a team approach, “Dr. Sung said. “It is a commitment from both myself and my patient that helps get them back to work and play as quickly as possible.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Sung, call 718-881-1133. For more information, please visit nybreasthealth.com.