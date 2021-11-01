New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and AdvantageCare Physicians Collaborate in Bethpage

Bethpage, NY, November 1, 2021- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the Nation, has once again teamed up with AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of New York’s largest primary and specialty care practices, to provide state-of-the-art cancer care in Bethpage, New York. The new cancer center is located at 1055 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage, NY 11714.

This will be the practice’s second Nassau County location within the ACPNY collaboration. “As we invest in more direct care for our Long Island communities, which includes our Bethpage and Valley Stream sites, as well as ACPNY’s soon-to-open Uniondale office location, our ‘whole you’ approach, continues to help Long Island patients pursue better health by giving them easier access to a full range of primary and specialty care right in their own back yard,” said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of ACPNY.

“NYCBS’s collocation at AdvantageCare Physicians in Bethpage expands vital cancer care access to residents of Nassau County,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “The collaboration provides for greater resources and convenient care, all under one roof and closer to home. These additional services allow NYCBS to continue its mission of delivering comprehensive patient care. ”

The new cancer center co-located at ACPNY’s Bethpage Medical Office offers an array of integrated cancer services, including medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, and comprehensive support services. In addition, NYCBS offers cutting-edge medical technology and equipment, a full-service research department, 60+ clinical trials with the latest cancer therapeutics, and an on-site laboratory and pharmacy.

Earlier this year, ACPNY celebrated the opening of the brand new, 68,582-square foot medical office in Bethpage. This state-of-the-art facility which has accommodations for 25 doctors, also includes a full GI suite with two procedure rooms, ultrasound-guided biopsies, ophthalmology services (optical coherence tomography testing, visual fields, Pentacam, laser procedures, and retina specialty), full laboratory, co-located partnership with Lenox Hill Radiology (x-ray, ultrasound, bone density, and 3D mammography) and co-located partnership with EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care (access to community resources, wellness programs, and in-person and virtual customer support).

ACPNY medical offices, like Bethpage, are designed to make coordination of care seamless by bringing together a range of primary care and specialty services offered by ACPNY and its clinical partners in one convenient location for patients. Board-certified hematologist-oncologist Dr. Aruna Gupta will practice at the Bethpage location, and Dr. Nolyn Nyatanga will join her on January 1, 2021.

To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4049. For more information about NYCBS, visit nycancer.com.

To learn more about AdvantageCare Physicians, visit acpny.com.