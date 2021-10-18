New York Cancer Radiation & Radiology Specialists Opens in Forest Hills

Forest Hills, NY, October 18, 2021 – New York Cancer Radiation & Radiology Specialists announced the opening of its new radiation and radiology center in Queens. The state-of-the-art center is located at 92-37 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375.

The site offers an array of integrated care services: radiation oncology, urology, and radiology/imaging using the most advanced modalities such as image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), PET/CT Scanner, and Ultrasound, to provide fast and high-quality treatments with enhanced patient comfort and safety.

Chief of Radiation Oncology Dr. Talha Shaikh’s leadership will expedite the center’s delivery of patient-centered, state-of-the-art radiation therapy. “NYCBS has always been at the forefront of providing the latest and most advanced cancer treatment options for our patients,” Dr. Shaikh said. “The new state-of-the-art radiation treatment facility in Queens brings world-class radiation treatment options to our patients close to their homes.”

The center utilizes the most advanced equipment, including the Varian Halcyon linear accelerator, to treat patients who need radiation as a part of their cancer treatment. The accelerator produces high-quality X-rays to show tumors and imaging that helps target very small and specific areas that need to be treated. The machine expands access to high-quality image-guided radiotherapy and does it quickly, easily, and comfortably.

“Bringing together the best of both radiation oncology and radiology services for the benefit of our patients is truly exciting,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO. “We are thrilled to offer residents of Queens coordinated care services.”

To make an appointment, call (646) 582-2101. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.