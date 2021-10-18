New York Health Opens New Office in Forest Hills

Forest Hills, NY, October 18, 2021 – New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art urology center located at 92-37 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375.

Board-certified urologists Dr. Sheldon Pike and Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh will provide care for patients with urologic conditions such as hematuria, benign prostatic hyperplasia, enlarged prostate; low testosterone; erectile dysfunction and male infertility; kidney stone disease; urinary tract infections; prostate, bladder, kidney, and testicular cancers. In addition, the physicians offer vasectomies, vasectomy reversals, and treatment for male and female incontinence.

Dr. Sheldon Pike earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology at Stony Brook University and his Medical Degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He then completed his Residency in Urology at Beth Israel Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident in 1990. Dr. Pike was the winner of the Urology Chief Residents’ debate from the NY Academy of Medicine in 1990.

He is skilled and experienced in Urolift and has a special interest in Urodynamics, Transrectal Ultrasound, Endourology, Stone Surgery, and Urologic Prosthetics. Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh graduated Magna Cum Laude with Honors from Brandeis University with a double major in neuroscience and biology. He then received his medical degree from

SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, graduating in the top 1% of his class and awarded the Endowed Honor Scholarship for excellent academic performance. He completed his residency in general surgery and urology at the prestigious Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, where he served as Chief Resident. He then completed a unique and prestigious fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital specializing in Advanced Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery. In addition, he serves as a State Trooper/Police Surgeon and has authored several publications and book

chapters concerning various urological disorders and robotic surgical therapies.

The center has an adjoining radiation and radiology center, enabling coordinated and integrated care for patients requiring additional services. “This urology center allows us to deliver more innovative tests and procedures to further improve the full experience our patients receive,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health.

To make an appointment, call (516) 239-8877. For more information, please visit nyhealth.com.