NHL to foray into Punjab by setting up their Multi-Speciality Hospital in Ludhiana in partnership with RPIL

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. (NHL) and Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd. have joined hands to set up NHL’s first State-of-the-Art Multi-Specialty Hospital in the State of Punjab at Ludhiana. The Hospital will come up in the Hampton Homes project on NH-05 (Ludhiana-Chandigarh Highway). Spread over 2 Lakh Sq. Ft. with a capacity of 225 beds, the hospital will provide world class healthcare & diagnostic facilities to the people of Punjab. In an event held in Delhi/ NCR today, Mr. Sanjeev Arora, Managing Director, Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd. (RPIL) and Commander Navneet Bali, Director – Northern Region, Narayana Hrudayalaya from Narayana Hrudayalaya inked the agreement, thereby rolling out the project. With the agreement signed the hospital is estimated to be operational by the year 2024. Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Under the able leadership of Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman and Mr. Viren Shetty, Executive Director and Group COO aims at delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare services to the broader population of India. This Multi-Speciality Hospital in Ludhiana is another step towards realization of their vision.

Highlighting the importance of the project, Mr. Sanjeev Arora, Managing Director, Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd. (RPIL) said, “Today is a momentous occasion when we are presenting a Multi-Super Speciality Hospital by Narayana Hrudayalaya, under the guidance of Dr Devi Shetty to the State of Punjab. With a vision to work towards making healthcare affordable and accessible to all, we have joined hands with Narayana Hrudayalaya, known for their Quality, Expertise & Service Excellence. We believe that this project has opened doors for various future partnerships with Narayana Hrudayalaya, which will strengthen our vision to provide quality & low-cost healthcare to all.”

“The sheer size of this project will act as a catalyst and contribute in generating more jobs, as well as build a complete ecosystem, which will enable overall development of the catchment areas”, Mr. Arora added.

Commander Navneet Bali, Director – Northern Region, Narayana Hrudayalaya also stated. “We at Narayana believe in bringing the best-in-class healthcare facilities affordable to all. With this vision we are setting up our new Multi-Speciality Hospital in Ludhiana. We are delighted to collaborate with Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd, since their energy aligns with the project”

Also, speaking about the partnership, Mr. Hemant Sood, Board Member, Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd. (RPIL), “We are happy to partner with Narayana Hrudayalaya to establish a world-class healthcare facility in Ludhiana. This will be a boon for all people living in Punjab and we hope to continue this partnership further across other States as well.”

About Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd:

Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL) is a leading company with business interests in Real Estate & Fashion Industry. A public limited company (BSE: 526407), RPIL is based out of Ludhiana & Delhi under the leadership of Mr. Sanjeev Arora, Chairman cum Managing Director of the company. The Company was promoted by Late. Mr. Pran Arora a leading industrialist of Punjab and father of Mr. Sanjeev Arora. The company is listed on (BSE: 526407). RPIL is a part of Group having a total turnover of 700 Crores.