NIN, AYUSH Ministry, recommends Dr Biswaroop’s protocol for COVID treatment, Dr Biswaroop & Guru Manish announce India’s 1st integrated medical sciences hospital

New Delhi, July 23, 2021

There is good news on the front of treatment options for COVID 19, & that too sans medicines. NIN, Ministry of AYUSH has recommended use of N.I.C.E protocol – a diet based cure for COVID to treat mild to severe COVID 19 patients. This was announced by the brain behind N.I.C.E Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury at a press meet held at the Press Club of India here. Guru Manish, a renowned Ayurveda expert who & Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury has founded India’s first integrated medical sciences hospital- Rajiv Dixit Memorial Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences(HIIMS) near Chandigarh, was present along-with Dr Chowdhury at the press meet.

It is important to mention here that in June 2020 Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury , an internationally acclaimed Indian Medical Nutritionist with a doctorate in Diabetes from the Alliance International University, Zambia, who has also authored over 25 books in several languages, established N.I.C.E or Network of Influenza Care Experts . Under N.I.C.E Dr Chowdhury trained more than 3000 individuals through Lincoln and Shridhar Universities.

Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury said, “The programme led to recovery of more than 60,000 COVID 19 patients with zero mortality, zero side effects & zero medication. Based on the N.I.C.E protocol, COVID 19 patients were treated in many COVID 19 centres nationally including our centres at Ahmednagar, Jaipur & Bhopal. Among the patients registered with N.I.C.E about 20 to 35 % of the patients could be categorized as severe patients with many of them having oxygen saturation (Spo2) less than 70 % and HRCT score more than 15. But none of the patients were given external oxygen. ”

Adds Dr Chowdhury, ” Most of the severe patients were either vaccinated or already undergoing treatment as per W.H.O recommended protocol, before coming under the care of N.I.C.E.”

It was informed that the N.I.C.E protocol recommended by NIN, Ministry of AYUSH, has proved that mild to severe patients can be cured in 7 days. Secondly, no medications are involved in N.I.C.E protocol & only coconut water and citrus fruit juice are the major ingredients of the treatment, besides prone ventilation for severe patients with breathing difficulties. No mortality, adverse event or side effect was seen among the patients on N.I.C.E protocol.

Meanwhile, Guru Manish congratulated Dr Chowdhury for his innovative N.I.C.E Protocol that has been approved by AYUSH Ministry to treat COVID cases.

Guru Manish said, “This is a major victory for India’s time tested nature cure & Ayurveda science. But not just Ayurveda we are now under HIIMS bringing the goodness & healing capacity of varied medical sciences. The idea is to treat any disease of the human body effectively using best practices of different medical systems. The hospital will offer facilities of Ayurveda, Allopathy, Diabetes Control, Unani, Naturopathy, Homeopathy etc. These will be managed by experts who are top specialists in their chosen areas. HIIMS will even carry out revolutionary research in medical science.

The directors of HIIMS Dr. Amar Singh Azad-M.B.B.S , MD pediatrics & MD Community medicine and Dr Avdhesh Pandey-MBBS, MD Radiology also addressed the media.

“At HIIMS the treatment protocols will be in line with the N.I.C.E protocol and have been designed for more than 60 major illnesses, including cancer, diabetes and heart diseases.” Summed up Dr Chowdhury.