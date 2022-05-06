Noida International University’s School of Allied Health Sciences conducts awareness camp and health screening for school children

Noida: Noida International University’s (NIU) School of Allied Health Sciences recently organised a day-long awareness camp and health screening among school-going children at Oxford Green Public School, Mohammadabad Kheda, Greater Noida. The students of the University gathered in large number at the venue for conducting the health awareness camp in a smooth manner. A general medical camp and health screening with special focus on assessment of obesity and malnutrition among school-going children was done during the event.

The camp was organised and carried out actively and successfully under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Supriya Awasthi and Prof. (Dr.) Ranjana Singh along with other faculty and staff members of the School of Allied Health Sciences. The campaign was carried out with a crucial aim of creating awareness among the school children and women on the safe health practices for their safe and healthy future. In India, especially in rural areas the people ignore their health and are dependent on the “Gharelu Nuskhas” and do not seek medical help till the time the situation aggravates. Therefore, Noida International University is aiming to help community in awareness about Self Care & awareness on health related issues.