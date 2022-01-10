NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Its Eyecare Product Portfolio With the Launch of Lubricating Eye Drops

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high-quality, scientifically formulated products for the eyecare and skincare markets, announces the expansion of its Avenova brand with the launch of its Lubricant Eye Drops. These lubricating eye drops feature innovative ingredients and a mode of action that’s new to the eyecare market and formulated to bring immediate relief to those who suffer from the symptoms of dry eye.

The Lubricating Eye Drops are an especially good value when compared to competitors, with two 15ml bottles sold as a twin pack for $19.99. The drops can be ordered directly online via Amazon.com, Avenova.com and DERMAdoctor.com. They are also available to eye care specialists for resale to their patients through NovaBay’s physician dispensed channel. Product photos available upon request.

Dry eye is a medical condition that occurs when there are insufficient tears to lubricate and nourish the eye, according to the American Optometric Association. Tears are necessary for maintaining the health of the front surface of the eye and for providing clear vision. People with dry eyes may experience irritated, gritty, scratchy or burning eyes, as well as excess watering, blurred vision and the feeling that something is in their eyes. Among the causes of dry eye are inadequate tear production, poor tear quality, age, medication, medical conditions such as blepharitis, environmental conditions including exposure to smoke, wind and dry climate, and other factors such as refractive eye surgery and contact lenses.

“Lubricating eye drops are the first-line, go-to product for treating the symptoms of dry eye because they can provide immediate relief from the discomfort and pain that’s often associated with this common condition,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “As such, the global market for over-the-counter artificial tear products is significant and growing, and according to Allied Market Research, is expected to reach nearly $6.4 billion by 2028. With our new Lubricating Eye Drops, NovaBay now offers an OTC product with a unique formulation that we expect will be a strong competitor in this attractive market. To stand out in a competitive market, we have created an effective American-made product at an attractive price point that will be marketed and sold under our established brand in eyecare, Avenova.”

Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops are part of NovaBay’s “science for sore eyes” three-step daily regimen to help relieve symptoms for dry eye sufferers, all from the comfort of their homes. First, using the Lubricating Eye Drops leaves eyes feeling immediately soothed. Second, applying the Avenova Warm Eye Compress unclogs glands so that the body can produce its own tears. And third, using the Avenova Lid & Lash Solution patented spray helps relieve chronic eye conditions like bacterial dry eye, blepharitis, Meibomian gland dysfunction, contact lens intolerance and inflammation. Avenova antimicrobial Lid & Lash Solution is the No. 1 eyelid and lash cleanser in the U.S. dry eye market and is the only product clinically proven to treat the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye. The Lubricating Eye Drops do not contain hypochlorous acid and do not have an antimicrobial effect. They do however provide immediate symptomatic relief. For the best clinical outcome, it is important that customers use all three products together. Each product has its own mechanism of action and helps dry eye sufferers in their own unique way.

“This is our first product launch in 2022 and we expect to introduce more new products throughout the year,” added Mr. Hal