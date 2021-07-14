Now book your vaccination slot on NoBrokerHood

Building on its commitment to hassle-free community living, NoBrokerHood, the visitor, society, and payments management super app by NoBroker.com has introduced Vaccine Finder on the app. Through this latest upgrade, the app aims to facilitate a convenient and swift booking of vaccination slots for society residents across 11 cities- Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kochi, and Kolkata. The feature works in sync with CoWIN portal. Society residents can also book RT-PCR test from the safe confines of their homes using NoBrokerHood.

With vaccine slots running out rather quickly, Vaccine Finder trawls the CoWIN website to provide updates about slots near a society to registered users. Residents can not only book slots but also check directions for the vaccination centre. Unlike how it is done on CoWIN portal, where residents have to check the nearest centre through pincode or district information, the feature gives clear information on centres that are in close vicinity of the society.

Commenting on the launch of the new feature, Akhil Gupta, CTO and cofounder of NoBroker.com said, “The launch of Vaccine Finder is aligned to our goal of providing hassle free living for society residents. With the new upgrade, we hope to remove the informational and technological barriers for our customers with improved interface. The We are consistently striving to provide our customers with relevant services and equip them to effectively navigate the post-pandemic landscape and beyond.”

NoBrokerHood offers a range of services and features that addresses pandemic-specific need-gaps that society residents routinely struggle with. These include features such as Touchless Entry and Aarogya Setu-integrated health tracker to help the users limit their physical contact environment. The app has launched a multitude of features during the pandemic to make society living as easy as possible. On the back of these facilities, it grew from less than 1000 societies across 6 cities pre-pandemic to over 10,000 societies across 11 cities.