NurseMidwife4Change felicitates winners of photo contest themed “A Day into a Nurses Life”

New Delhi, March 2nd, 2022: #NurseMidwife4Change campaign under the aegis of nursing and midwifery professional organizations, announced the winners for the first photo contest themed ‘A Day into a Nurses Life’.

The theme of the photo contest ‘A Voice to Lead- A Day into a Nurses Life’ showcased their area of expertise/ speciality, showing them in their true light as leaders, mentors, collaborators, educators and innovators and highlighting the impact they make on the quality of healthcare in the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced and brought to the front, the incredible work of nurses throughout the pandemic, and this was also portrayed in photographs received from across India. The selected photographs will be part of the campaign initiative and used in brand collaterals.

Sharing details on the contest, Dr. Bulbul Sood, Senior Strategic Advisor, Jhpiego, highlighted, “A crowdsourcing and community-building initiative, the contest invited entries from nurses and midwives showcasing their day, their work and their speciality. A team of member judges from the campaign and senior leaders from the fraternity selected the best three entries and the special mentions. We thank everyone who sent in their photographs to help us celebrate and honour nurses and midwives through our campaign initiative!”.

110+ entries were received from all over India and the winners were:

First Prize winner: Varukulu Sammaraju,

B.Sc. Nursing Student, Mamata Medical College,

Khammam, Telangana

Second Prize: Joy Priyadarshini J,

Assistant Prof. Community Health Nursing,

Christian Medical College, Vellore

Third Place: Ankit Samuel,

Nursing Tutor, Christian Hospital Chhatarpur,

Madhya Pradesh

Dr. T Dileep Kumar, President, Indian Nursing Council, felicitating the winners said, ‘The photographs bring to life the incredible work that our nurses and midwives do every day in their hospitals and, communities. During these unprecedented times; they have been at the forefront, caring not only for Covid patients, but providing education, prevention, treatment to those with a wide range of healthcare needs. Today, I, take this opportunity to thank all our nurses and midwives who lead by example and play one of the most important roles in our healthcare delivery system.’

Announcing the next photo contest, Dr. T Dileep Kumar added, ‘International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every 12th of May – the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth and as part of #NurseMidwife4Change we will announce another photo contest soon and will request all from our cadre to participate and join in to celebrate our cadre.”