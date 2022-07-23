Oasis Fertility celebrates World IVF Day with the launch of “Infertility Knows No Gender” campaign

Hyderabad 23rd July 2022: Men symbolize masculinity; Manhood means virility; Machismo is the real thing. It’s time to wake up from our deep slumber and tear apart the false belief system most of us are living with. Infertility knows no gender and is as common in men as in women. Let’s acknowledge the elephant in the room. Oasis Fertility launched “Infertility Knows No Gender” campaign to celebrate World IVF Day. Dr Durga G Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, Dr Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head & Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility, and Mr Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer, Oasis Fertility graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility stated, “IVF offers a ray of hope to millions of couples who face infertility. Though we have achieved greater heights in terms of advanced fertility treatments and technologies, the stigma around infertility is still a major obstacle in making infertility treatments gender inclusive, accessible, and affordable. We cannot deny the fact that infertility in men is also on the rise and according to research, the sperm count of a normal Indian adult has decreased from 60 million/ml 30 years ago and stands at 20 million/ml and almost 40% men in the reproductive age group are said to have a quantitative and qualitative decline in sperm quality. Also, worldwide, the fertility rate in men younger than 30 has decreased by 15%. We realized the importance of compassion, privacy, and exclusive care to men when it comes to infertility and hence offer dedicated treatment and services to male patients through our AndroLife clinics”.

Dr. Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head and Chief Embryologist, Oasis Fertility stated, “Male infertility is as common as female infertility and it is vital for the men to shun their inhibitions, and misconceptions and opt for a fertility check along with the female partner if they have been unable to conceive even after a year. Male infertility has been on the rise in recent years. The lifestyle changes like wearing tight outfits, hot sauna baths, hot steam baths are all leading to a reduction in sperms and leading to the childless condition. Pollution and mobile radiation are also cause for hormonal changes and reduction in sperm count. The sperm production depends on the production of reproductive hormones by the body and regular body exercise is the natural way of boosting up the hormones. Taking too much of supplements suppresses the hormones. In the past men were never thought to be the cause of childless couples. Also, in the past only one out of ten couples suffered from infertility, but now it is 6 out 10 couples face this problem and is increasing day by day. If this trend continues natural conception could be a rarity and every person in the world may need assisted reproduction to conceive. 30% of the infertility problem could be because of the woman, 30% could be due to a problem with the man, 30% due to a problem in both and 10% due to unexplained infertility. Many advanced technologies like Microfluidics, MACS, P-ICSI, IMSI, etc. enable us to improve the selection of the best sperm thereby improving the quality of the embryo as well. Micro-TESE is a revolutionary procedure for sperm extraction in men and we have performed more than 100 Micro-TESE in the last 2 years. Age plays an important role in both men’s and women’s fertility and hence taking the correct step without any delay is crucial. According to research, genetic abnormalities account for 15-30% cases of male infertility and through Genetic tests like Karyotyping, Y-Chromosome Analysis, and PGT the right intervention can be done.”

Mr. Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer, Oasis Fertility, stated, “On the occasion of World IVF Day, we have launched “Infertility Knows No Gender” campaign to send a strong message that infertility isn’t gender biased and affects men as much as it affects women. Men need exclusive treatment, care, and compassion, and being silent due to stigma and embarrassment can no way help in achieving their fatherhood dream.

He also added, “We have world-class fertility treatments to enable men even with low sperm counts to have a biological child. Fertility Preservation is an advanced technique through which we help male cancer patients to preserve their fertility by storing their sperms, embryos, etc. before cancer treatment so that they can conceive in the future at their convenience.