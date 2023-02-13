Oasis Fertility creates India’s first CAPA IVM baby

Warangal, February 2023: Oasis Fertility creates history! India’s first CAPA IVM (Drug-Free IVF) baby is born in Warangal. Dr. Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal has achieved this feat under the mentorship of Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, and Dr. Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility.

CAPA IVM is the latest addition to traditional infertility treatment practices like IUI, IVF, ICSI, etc. This treatment is unique and is being offered by very few centres in the world. Oasis is the only centre in India to have expertise in CAPA IVM.