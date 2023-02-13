Oasis Fertility creates India’s first CAPA IVM baby

Warangal, February 2023: Oasis Fertility creates history! India’s first CAPA IVM (Drug-Free IVF) baby is born in Warangal. Dr. Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal has achieved this feat under the mentorship of Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, and Dr. Krishna Chaitanya, Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility.
CAPA IVM is the latest addition to traditional infertility treatment practices like IUI, IVF, ICSI, etc. This treatment is unique and is being offered by very few centres in the world. Oasis is the only centre in India to have expertise in CAPA IVM.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal, stated, “We are extremely delighted to create the first CAPA IVM baby in India. CAPA IVM or Drug-Free IVF is a groundbreaking technique and it is a boon to women with PCOS, Thrombophilia, Resistant ovary syndrome, Oocyte maturation problems, and women who have Cancer and need immediate treatment. We need everyone to understand that there are exclusive treatment options for every infertility issue and IVF is not the only treatment. CAPA IVM is less intensive, less invasive, and more economical. It’s high time people come out of their inhibitions, and fears and embrace parenthood through assisted reproduction technology if they are unable to conceive”.
Mr. Sudhaker Jadhav, Chief Operating Officer, of Oasis Fertility, stated, “It’s been a great pleasure to be part of this memorable chapter in the books of Oasis Fertility. Our continuous efforts in providing affordable, accessible, patient-friendly, and safe fertility treatments have led us to be the architects of India’s first CAPA IVM baby. We are a tech-driven organization and are always at the forefront to adopt advanced technology and practices that would help us in improvising our services to the couples. This massive achievement that too the first of its kind in India is a testimony to our unwavering commitment toward providing quality treatment, passion for research, and above all the stunning efforts, dedication, and hard work put in by our clinicians and embryologists”.