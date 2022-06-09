Oasis Fertility, Kompally launches AndroLife – An Exclusive Male Fertility Clinic

Hyderabad, June 2022: Pawan and Sarita (Name changed) had been married for 3 years and Sarita had been under tremendous pressure from the in-laws to bear a child, which she was not able to until they landed at Oasis Fertility. Pawan got a major shock in his life when he was identified as having a low sperm count and got into almost denial. After a counselling with the team at Oasis Fertility, they started their treatment, and both are happy parents now. This is the story of not just Pawan and Sarita but almost 50% of the patients who come to the fertility centre. Today Infertility is just not a female prerogative, but the male is also equally responsible.
To address this, Oasis Fertility @ Kompally has launched AndroLife, an exclusive male fertility clinic.
Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director Oasis Fertility, stated “With our firm belief in the power of technology, we have been able to offer consistent high success rates. Infertility is still a very sensitive topic but it’s high time we acknowledge the elephant in the room. AndroLife is our male-specific fertility centre wherein we are compassionate, supportive, and sensible towards the problems men face in achieving fatherhood. By performing more than 100 Micro-TESE (an advanced sperm retrieval procedure), we have created a unique niche for male fertility treatment in the country.
It is extremely satisfying to know that we have brought the joy of parenthood into the lives of many couples. We offer highly advanced, personalized, and evidence-based fertility treatments. Through the Fertility Preservation technique, we help cancer patients to achieve their parenthood dream. PGT-A is another technique that helps to prevent the passing of any genetic disorder from parent to offspring. The right treatment at the right time is the key”.
Dr Krishna Chaitanya Mantravadi – Scientific Head & Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility stated, “With world-class IVF labs, rich experience, and advanced technology, we have been helping couples achieve parenthood for more than a decade. We are happy to launch AndroLife, a dedicated male fertility clinic catering to male infertility issues. Micro-TESE is the latest technology for sperm extraction, and we are one of the very few fertility centres in India that have the expertise. Dr Raghuveer is an expert in Micro-TESE surgeries, he has done over 200 MicroTESE procedures. With this procedure, we help men even with low sperm count achieve fatherhood. Off late childlessness is assuming rising proportions in the society. Women are perceived to be the cause for couple’s childlessness, but the fact is men are equally responsible for infertility. The reason for male infertility is lifestyle related issues, also chemicals in what we consume impacts our body hormones resulting in reduction in sperm production. Work in call centers during night and sleeping during day is leading to stress on the body, again impacting hormones and sperm production.”
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Raghuveer Karne, Consultant Urologist & Andrologist, Oasis Fertility said, “Lifestyle factors, obesity, varicocele, etc. are some of the reasons that have resulted in a steep rise in male infertility. But I wish to emphasize the fact that 90% of male infertility conditions are treatable. It is highly imperative for the couple to visit a fertility centre if they have any issues in conceiving without any delay. We have several female health clinics but rarely find male health clinics, AndroLife is one such clinic, we deal with all male related aspects here. The general perception of infertility is, it being a women’s problem, which is not true, even men have many infertility related problems. It becomes imperative to check males too along with women for infertility issues. AndroLife is a one stop solution for male fertility and sexual problems.”
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Parinaaz Parhar, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Secunderabad stated, “Fertility treatments are highly personalized and vary from couple to couple based on their age, health condition, lifestyle, etc. The most important aspect is to seek fertility assistance when a couple is unable to conceive even after a year. The more you delay, the worse it becomes as a woman’s fertility decreases with age.”