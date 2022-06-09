Oasis Fertility, Kompally launches AndroLife – An Exclusive Male Fertility Clinic

Hyderabad, June 2022: Pawan and Sarita (Name changed) had been married for 3 years and Sarita had been under tremendous pressure from the in-laws to bear a child, which she was not able to until they landed at Oasis Fertility. Pawan got a major shock in his life when he was identified as having a low sperm count and got into almost denial. After a counselling with the team at Oasis Fertility, they started their treatment, and both are happy parents now. This is the story of not just Pawan and Sarita but almost 50% of the patients who come to the fertility centre. Today Infertility is just not a female prerogative, but the male is also equally responsible.

To address this, Oasis Fertility @ Kompally has launched AndroLife, an exclusive male fertility clinic.

Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director Oasis Fertility, stated “With our firm belief in the power of technology, we have been able to offer consistent high success rates. Infertility is still a very sensitive topic but it’s high time we acknowledge the elephant in the room. AndroLife is our male-specific fertility centre wherein we are compassionate, supportive, and sensible towards the problems men face in achieving fatherhood. By performing more than 100 Micro-TESE (an advanced sperm retrieval procedure), we have created a unique niche for male fertility treatment in the country.

It is extremely satisfying to know that we have brought the joy of parenthood into the lives of many couples. We offer highly advanced, personalized, and evidence-based fertility treatments. Through the Fertility Preservation technique, we help cancer patients to achieve their parenthood dream. PGT-A is another technique that helps to prevent the passing of any genetic disorder from parent to offspring. The right treatment at the right time is the key”.