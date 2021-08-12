Oasis Fertility offers Free Registration and Scanning for couples looking to start a family

Hyderabad:Oasis one of India’s topmost fertility and assisted reproductive specialists announced a special offer that includes free registration and scan for couples for a limited period from Aug 9th – Aug 31st to celebrate the 6th Anniversary of the Dilsukhnagar centre. Oasis will also felicitate all the happy couples who have attained parenthood with their help in the last one year.

Infertility is a huge concern among couples due to lifestyle changes, delayed marriage, pollution, and obesity. Many are also unaware of the fact that fertility declines with age.

Oasis Fertility realizes the severity of infertility problem and the associated burden of couples and hence has come up with many campaigns, online platforms, webinars, and camps to raise awareness about the importance of seeking treatment, conceiving at the right time, and the gamut of advanced fertility treatments that are available.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sreevani Kotha – Clinical Lead and Fertility Specialist at Oasis Fertility, Dilsukhnagar, commented “Postponing parenthood is never a good idea when it comes to attaining fertility goals. Our analysis of the past 10 years data has revealed that delaying IVF, an advanced fertility treatment by 6 months can lead to a reduction of live births by 2.5% in women aged 25-35 years and by 12% in women aged 35-40. Delaying IVF by 12 months can result in a reduction of live births by 5% in women aged 25-35 years and by 22% in women aged 35-40 years. In women who have a low ovarian reserve, i.e. low egg count or low AMH, the pregnancy rates could be lowered by another 5-15% than the above percentages according to their ages.”