Oasis fertility sets its goal be the numero uno in the Indian fertility industry

Oasis Fertility, a comprehensive healthcare provider offering quality services in the field of Reproductive Medicine and Advanced Infertility Treatments, has embarked on an ambitious growth plan in its journey to become the Numero Uno in the Indian fertility industry. The company has been growing at an impressive growth rate of 40% year-on-year outpacing the industry growth rate of 25% during the same period. As part of its expansion strategy, Oasis Fertility is on track to launch 11 new centres this year, and is aiming to double its network to 50 centres across India by 2024.

Set up by seasoned healthcare entrepreneur Kiran Gadela, and renowned fertility specialist Dr. Durga Rao, Oasis Fertility today is one of the few nationally recognised brands in India. Backed by an experienced leadership team and ably supported by an expert medical team comprising India’s finest embryologists and best-in-class clinicians, Oasis has one of the highest success rates in IVF treatments internationally, with specialised full-fledged state-of-the-art centres for the less-discussed topic of male infertility and secondary infertility. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenge in the past 18 months, the company, thanks to its robust safety protocols and sanitisation efforts, has become the preferred brand for couples seeking to realise their parenthood dreams.

Mr Kiran Gadela, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Oasis Fertility, said, “At Oasis Fertility, it is our continued endeavour to provide affordable but best-in-class evidence-based infertility treatments with compassion to couples, helping them realise their parenthood dreams. While the IVF market in India is growing rapidly, there is a clear need to address issues like standardization of clinical protocols, structured training, and ethical practices. Our patient-centricity, transparency and focus on minimizing dropouts with a tech-led patient engagement system has helped us achieve 2X growth figures even during the pandemic. We have some ambitious growth plans. With our planned expansion in focused markets, we want to offer our services to an even broader segment of the population, thus positively influencing the lives of couples to experience the wonderful bond called ‘family’.”

Although a relatively young branch of medical studies, assisted reproduction treatments (ART) to conceive has increased exponentially worldwide, especially amongst the urban population. This rise is attributed to stress, changing lifestyle patterns and other disorders. With this increased awareness and assisted by the technological advancements in the field, the fertility sector in India is expected to grow at +20 per cent CAGR annually, over the next 5 years.

Today, Oasis Fertility offers all kinds of efficient and evidence-based fertility treatments, all under one roof. The healthcare chain has successfully performed more than 15,000+ Cycles of IUI (Intra Uterine Insemination), 10,000+ Cycles of IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation), 100 Micro TESEs (Microsurgical Testicular Sperm Extraction) in Male Infertility leading to 35,000+ happy families. In the past 6 months, Oasis Fertility started 5 new centres, viz. Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Pune-Kharadi (Maharashtra), Kompally & Begumpet in Hyderabad (Telangana) and Bengaluru (Karnataka), and today, has a pan India footprint of 17 centres across 7 states. Professionally-managed Oasis Fertility has a proven track record, scalable model and has achieved success in tier 2 towns of India.

Oasis Fertility has received growth capital in 2016 from India Life Sciences Fund II, a leading healthcare and life sciences-focussed fund, and was the first institutional investment in an IVF chain in India.