Odisha’s 108 helpline gets national recognition for pre-hospital care

Bhubaneswar: The popular 108 ambulance service of Odisha was highly appreciated and recognised at a prestigious national level platform for its remarkable service delivery. The emergency service managed by the Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) on behalf of the Odisha Health Department and the National Health Mission (NHM) works to ensure the last mile connectivity of patients to cater to the medical needs of people from the state including reaching out the hinterlands, hard to access and cut off areas of the state.

It received the coveted ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022 in an award ceremony held at Roseate House in New Delhi on 22nd August 2022. It bagged the award for its relentless work on emergency medical service under the ‘Pre-Hospital care’ category. In a glittering function held in New Delhi, Actress Ms. Esha Gupta presented this award to Mr. Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head-ZHL, Odisha.

It was feted for providing a swift and timely service in an emergency situation by transporting patients to the nearest hospital, which has saved countless lives in the state. Speaking about the award, Mr. Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head-ZHL, Odisha said, “ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2022 is a fitting acknowledgment of the commendable efforts of Ziqitza Healthcare who has been the force behind 108 Ambulance in Odisha that has served more than 70 lakh citizens. It is a recognition of their hard work and dedication. For the last nine years, we have been operating 108 ambulance services in the state. We have built our service as a model for the rest of the nation. This award will further encourage us to do more. It will surely motivate our team to continue good work.”

The ET Leadership Excellence Awards honours exceptional contributions in the fields of IT, Consumer Durable, Health, Retail, FMCG, Education, Real Estate, Fashion, Entertainment, Hospitality, Service, E-Commerce, Influencers, Automobile, etc.

The 108 ambulance service was started on 5th March 2013 with a modest fleet of 280 ambulances which expanded in last 9 years to cover the entire state and at present operates a fleet of 1,124 ambulances and 6 boat ambulances. ZHL not only worked towards ferrying patients in distress to save human lives by reducing the treatment time but also helped in guiding patients and their families to the nearby medical facilities, training on giving first aid and CPR to revive critical patients creating awareness on health issues.

Commenting further on the achievement, Mr. Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head-ZHL, Odisha said, “At Ziqitza the long-term focus had been in meeting international standards of quality care in Emergency Medical Services and accessibility to all people regardless of their income has been a huge part of achieving this award. We can say with pride today Dial 108 has carved a niche for providing pre-hospital care saving life to serve people in the State with the active support of NHM and Government.”

“Also, we thank The ET Leadership Excellence Awards Jury for recognising us and our efforts in during the pandemic scenario in India. Such awards and recognition work as an added booster to organisations that work towards the well-being of society. This win is dedicated to the entire workforce of Ziqitza family that goes beyond the call of duty and serves the society. We are also thankful to the state government who has given us this opportunity to serve people and our private partners for always believing in our work,” Biswal said.

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL), is the operating agency for 108 and 102 ambulance services in Odisha. Ziqitza ensures that 108 ambulances are strategically located in the operational districts in such a way that the entire district can be covered within minimum time. The entire service right from a person making a call to the necessary pre-hospital care in the ambulance and taking the victim to the nearest hospital is absolutely free to every citizen in Odisha.