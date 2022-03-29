Of Regaining Voice after Laryngeal Cancer

Dr. Trinanjan Basu, Consultant, Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Hospital, Borivali, Mumbai

A bit of hoarseness in the voice is common when we are under the weather or get a throat infection. But it can turn out to be a type of cancer that affects the larynx or voice box. When cancerous cells develop in the larynx, the voice becomes hoarse along with changes in voice, pain while swallowing, persistent cough and sore throat and earache, swelling in the neck, and high-pitched wheezing while breathing. When the hoarseness continues to stay beyond three weeks and does not settle with conservative measures, it is an indication of probably laryngeal cancer which can result in damaging the larynx, the organ which helps us speak.

The larynx helps in producing sound by keeping the two vocal cords close to each other and vibrating as the air from the lung passes between them. It also helps in swallowing food. To cure cancer of the larynx, especially in the advanced stages where preservation by chemoradiation is not feasible, surgical removal or total laryngectomy remains an option. This would however result in a loss of natural speaking ability.

Does the removal of the larynx mean the inability to speak for life?

It is time to break this myth. The outcome of laryngeal cancer once removed surgically by compromising the voice box through total laryngectomy which takes away the ability to speak with the help of the vocal cords. Using advanced technologies in surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, the larynx or part of it can be saved but the quality of voice will change. Taste and smell can also get affected. It is best to remove the tumor and the larynx when cancer has reached its advanced stage.

After the removal of the larynx, the trachea is trimmed and turned in order to create an opening in the front of the neck. Stoma, the opening, becomes the new passage that helps in breathing and bypasses the nose and mouth. Hereafter, the patient will need additional help and treatment to regain voice and speech.

It must be kept in mind that, even if, a part of the entire larynx is removed, the voice will not sound the same as before anymore. It will be somewhat low-pitched and difficult to hear when spoken in loud places. It is important to have patience and practice to learn to speak again. Relaxation techniques will help since they will be similar to how we learned to speak during our childhood.

Learning to speak, again

The process of speech therapy is part of the recovery process and starts during a hospital stay. Upon receiving approval from the treating doctor, a usually starts before you leave the hospital. Once your healthcare provider gives approval, the specialized speech therapist initiates the process of speech lessons and the process may involve the use of the following:

Voice Prosthesis

This is an artificial valve that is implanted into the neck, which helps in speaking after covering the stoma and breathing out through the valve. This valve produces a noise that is used to make words as we move our mouths. This valve can be fitted during the surgery when the larynx is removed.

Oesophageal speech

This technique is trained by the therapist and involves processes like learning how to swallow air and push it out through the Oesophageal and to the mouth. When the air moves through the Oesophageal, it causes vibration and makes a noise. Words can be spoken by moving lips and mouth. This may take about six months to learn.

Electrolarynx

This is a small battery-operated electrical device that is kept under the chin. The device produces sound as it vibrates and while moving the mouth and lips, the vibrations can be turned into spoken words. The therapist will train to use it properly.

Artificial larynx

Communicating with an artificial larynx can be mastered with practice, so much so that the patient can talk over the phone also. Artificial larynxes are of two types: neck type and intraoral. The neck type AL is placed on the side of the neck, under the chin, or on the cheek. The intraoral AL is put inside the mouth in the form of a small tube. The best position for fitting the AL depends on the part of the mouth that makes the best sound and can keep the hands free to do other work. This is the most preferred one since it does not need another surgery to fit the device.

It will take patience and encouragement from the family to revive voice after the removal of the larynx due to laryngeal cancer. Any discomfort while using the artificial methods of speaking must be immediately reported to the doctor and the speech therapist to evaluate any problem arising in the operated area.