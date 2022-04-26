Offering Solutions for Health and Wellness: Himalayan Organics Launches Two New Products

With the increasing demand for the dietary supplement industry in our lives, many nutraceutical brands are emerging to make optimal nutrition accessible to all.

Founded in 2018, Himalayan Organics is an Indore-based venture that aims to provide holistic wellness solutions to address various daily health problems. Carrying on to offer the best in the market, Himalayan Organics recently launched two new products – Himalayan Organics Protein Super Herbs Women and Himalayan Organics Liquid Biotin.

Himalayan Organics Protein Super Herbs is a pro-formula for women to help them perform all the day-to-day activities with strength and energy. This powder will help in boosting your energy and metabolism, and build muscle with a good taste of chocolate added to your daily diet. This pro-formula for women comes with many exciting offers on

According to Suditi Sharma, Co-Founder of the brand, a woman’s body goes through many changes, and protein is quintessential to cope with it. “Himalayan Organics Protein Super Herbs for Women is the perfect blend of Whey protein isolate, Super Herbs, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Digestive Enzymes & Amino Acids that re-defines Protein for all women. This well-balanced formula is gentle on the stomach & fulfills your daily protein needs super effectively,” she shares.

Himalayan Organics Liquid Biotin converts food into fuel and gets absorbed ten times faster than the tablets or capsules. Just two droppers of 2ml once a day (or as directed by your healthcare professional) would be enough to live a healthy life. This daily dose of Biotin will make your skin smoother, grow your hair stronger, and improve your nail growth.

Vaibhav Raghuwanshi, CEO, Co-Founder, Himalayan Organics, mentions, “We already have four variants of Biotin ranging from Gummies to Powders. To make it more inclusive & easy-to-take, we’ve added Himalayan Organics Liquid Biotin. It is easy to carry and consume for innumerable hair, skin & nail beauty-boosting benefits.”

Just like every other product available on Himalayan Organics, these two products are also 100% vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free. After launching on April 14th and 6th respectively, the products are available on the official website and all major e-commerce portals, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa, to name a few.

Having 125+ products catering to all the nutritional needs of the consumers, Himalayan Organics now plans to launch an Organically Certified nutraceutical range & Organic foods like Cereals, Attas, and Porridges.