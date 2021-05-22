Omega Seiki Mobility with Haryana Government opens Free-of-Cost Covid-19 dedicated hospital for public in Faridabad

New Delhi: Omega Seiki Mobility, part of the Anglian Omega Group, in collaboration with Haryana Government today announced the opening of a dedicated COVID-19 Oxygen Hospital at Sanjay Colony, Faridabad today. Present at the inauguration were Dr Randeep Singh Punia, CMO, Faridabad, Haryana, Mr. Jaiveer Khatana, Councillor (Ward Number 3), Faridabad and Mr. Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility. Omega Seiki Mobility airlifted oxygen concentrators from South Korea which can cater to 30 patients at a time in the Oxygen Hospital. The hospital is assisting in taking care of Covid-19 patients and strengthening to fight against the pandemic.

Present at the event Dr Randeep Singh Punia, CMO, Faridabad, Haryana said, “We are happy to commence operations of this 50-bed hospital dedicated to the people of Faridabad. I am sure this hospital will be very useful to all people as the need for oxygen beds has increased in this second wave. We even have an ambulance ready in case the condition of some patient deteriorates and needs to be shifted to another hospital with an ICU on immediate basis. I thank all the people, the councillor and Mr. Narang for their support and contribution.”

Speaking on the inauguration Mr. Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said, “We specially want to thank Honourable Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Mr. Krishna Pal Gurjar who was a pillar of support and helped us in every way possible to speed track in building this hospital at Sanjay Colony.

We were approached by people of Dabua Colony and Sanjay Colony for help since they have limited access to medical resources during the pandemic. We began working to address the same without delays under the guidance of Dr. Punia. At present we have 4 doctors and 20 medical staff on duty. In future, we have a provision to increase the capacity to 250 beds. During this worse than ever situation, we want these facilities to reach the underprivileged. We have started with this one hospital and plan to build more. We will be investing 100 crores towards the healthcare sector and also set up a medical oxygen plant and COVID testing facility in the near future.”

In these unpresented times, Omega Seiki Mobility announces various initiatives which should drive vitality of the battle against Covid-19.

#MissionZindagi: Omega Seiki Mobility to set up Mobile Oxygen Camps in Rage+ for the Tier II and III cities. The vehicle will be fitted with an Oxygen Concentrator which can provide oxygen to 25 to 30 people at a time.

Omega Seiki Mobility is setting up a 24×7 mobile oxygen producing plant for 25-30 people. The concentrator has been sourced from South Korea and will be fitted to the Rage+ electric vehicle. Mission Zindagi will be visiting different cities and towns of Haryana providing oxygen to patients.

Molecular Labs for Covid Testing: Omega Seiki Mobility to open Molecular labs primarily for Covid Testing in association with GeneiX Satya labs.

In line with the honourable Prime Minister, there is a need to follow the 5-step process- Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Covid appropriate behaviour and Vaccination. Omega Seiki Mobility is opening up Molecular labs under GeneiX Satya labs, with investments from the company and UAE based investors. Starting from Haryana, the company will be expanding this nationally.

Oxygen Plant: Omega Seiki Mobility to open Oxygen Plant in IMT Faridabad.

The company is airlifting an 8-ton oxygen plant from South Korea. The plant will be operational by June 2021.

#HelpingHandForGood: Omega Seiki Mobility provides food, delivers oxygen cylinders, running errands and medicines in the city, Faridabad

Omega Seiki Mobility is providing food, delivering oxygen cylinders, running errands and providing medicines on the company’s Electric Vehicles under its mission #HelpingHandForGood.

Commenting on the initiative by Omega Seiki Mobility, Dr Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “We are on-ground, working and expanding. Our next stop is Uttar Pradesh. I have decided to work for my country and countrymen, come what may. I urge everyone to come forward, leave behind the petty differences and help those in need. I also urge the people with abundance of resources and finances, to not leave their country during these critical times and rather to come forward and help.”