OMRON Healthcare launches new communication campaign ‘Life on with OMRON’

Hyderabad, January 23, 2023: OMRON Healthcare India, the Indian arm of the global leader in home blood pressure monitoring and solutions for cardiovascular disease management, has launched a new communication campaign called, ‘Life on with OMRON’.

The national 360 degrees communication campaign aims to motivate people to bring changes in their day-to-day life by inculcating health monitoring habits made possible with OMRON’s range of products empowered with sensing & control technology.

“The campaign strives to ride on the shift from curative to preventive healthcare that the market is witnessing of late. Consumers are looking to embrace advanced and convenient technologies to further enable and enrich their preventive healthcare regime. The campaign with its strong emotional connect intends to do so by introducing them to the complete range of OMRON products that have all to make them lead an informed and healthy life,” says Mr. Kotaro Suzuki, MD, OMRON Healthcare India.

“Life On” with OMRON is a Hero archetype indicating that OMRON is the right “partner in your care journey”. With its high-precision home monitoring devices, people can keep track of their health every day. It comprises of a balanced mix of above-the-line and below-the-line initiatives spread across paid, owned, and shared media presence to make the message reach out to not only tier 1 but also to tier 2 and 3 cities across the country.

One of the key assets developed in the pipeline is a TV commercial highlighting the significance of health monitoring and sharing of measurements and reading by patients with their physicians with the help of connected devices. The commercial captures everyday moments showing how simple monitoring can bring in a lot of difference in attaining a healthy life state and weaves them together with an anthem (Life on with OMRON!). The idea is to leave a mark in the minds of the audience by resonating with their daily lives and building on the reliability, precision, authenticity, and easy availability of OMRON products.

The film is now live on all key TV News channels and OTT outlets like Disney Hotstar, and Sony Liv to name just a few. It’s also a key communication collateral in the company’s digital media communication pipeline comprising of exposures in YouTube and social media channels.

The company believes that its Going for Zero vision, which aims to help people of India prevent health event recurrence in the cardiovascular health space, can only be achieved when its people follow health monitoring more sincerely and make it an important part of their daily health regime. The campaign emphasizes and manifests the same.