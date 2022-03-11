On The Occasion Of International Women’s Day Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital Conducted Free Check-up Camp For Women for 3 days

Mumbai: In a unique initiative to mark International Women’s Day, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital offered a special preventive health checkup camp followed by a blood donation drive to celebrate womanhood. The three-day camp included blood donation, basic health, and gynaecological evaluation, height, weight, and BMI estimation, dietary and medical, and surgical advice as per requirement. The motto of this camp was to help women stay hale and hearty instead of neglecting their health.

International Women’s Day is commemorated to applaud the spirit of a woman’s economic, political, and social achievements. This day is dedicated to women to encourage them to adopt healthy lifestyle practices and lead a disease-free life. Like every year, this year too Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital celebrated with great fervour along with women from all walks of life.

Dr.Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO Of Wadia Hospital, said, “Women’s wellness is of prime importance. Women tend to juggle between household and professional responsibilities and are unable to focus on their well-being. Women should be aware of common health risks such as obesity, gynaecological problems such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), pregnancy issues, endometriosis, menstrual disorders, urinary tract infections (UTIs). Women often ignore their health and suffer in silence. To help women overcome their health issues, the hospital came up with this free check-up camp. Around 200 women were evaluated for basic health, gynaecological issues, BMI, weight, height, capillary blood glucose examination, diet, medical and surgical advice. The women were educated and counselled about taking care of their health. A blood donation camp was also conducted for doctor and paramedical staff who donated blood for new mothers and other needy patients. The aim is to educate women to prevent lifestyle diseases by opting for preventive health check-ups, and avoiding further health complications.”

“ Women should have enough access to quality healthcare and services. There should be a holistic approach to healthcare when it comes to women. It is important for women to start thinking about their health right away by prioritizing it. Women should make investments towards their health by staying on top of their health and making positive changes for a lifetime. Women should not hesitate to discuss healthcare problems in open. Regular screening will aid in early diagnosis and treatment. Women of every age group should follow a proper exercise routine, diet, and maintain an optimum weight to stay healthy,” said Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital.

Rakhi Nair (name changed) “I congratulate and thank Wadia hospital for taking such an important initiative for us. This free check-up camp has helped us to understand our body in a better way and has motivated us to take utmost care of it. I am elated to participate in this camp and looking forward to more such great initiatives by the hospital for the welfare of society. The hospital is doing a wonderful job of creating awareness regarding women’s health. It is the need of the hour to extend support to this initiative and seek benefit from it,”