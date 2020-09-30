On the Occasion of World Heart Day: Global Hospital, Mumbai initiated an awareness drive on wellness

Global Hospital, Mumbai initiated an awareness drive on wellness: Healthy India can be a Happy and Prosperous India.

As the saying goes “An Apple A Day Keeps the Doctor Away,” with this mind, Global Hospital, Mumbai distributed an apple to every patient and visitor in the hospital. As we are already fighting the pandemic, it is high time that we all take care of our health to reduce the burden of heart disease and help the society at large. The key to a healthy life starts from healthy eating habits and therefore, this initiative has been taken to send across the message of embracing a healthy lifestyle.

Approx. 300-350 apple were distributed among the visitors at Global Hospital. With the distribution of apple, the team conveyed the message of the importance of healthy eating habits and lifestyle. The objective of the event was to inspire people to stay fit and lead a healthy life. The visitor was surprised by the gesture of apple distribution.

Dr. Praveen Kulkarni, Senior Cardiologist, Global Hospital, Mumbai, “Heart disease is the leading cause of death. It remains so even in times of COVID. Please do not ignore cardiac symptoms and seek timely cardiac care.: