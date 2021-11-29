Oncquest Laboratories plans aggressive expansion in North India – opens state of the art lab in Preet Vihar

New Delhi: ‘Revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe, you have to make it fall’. Stepping ahead with the flow of clinical revolution in India, Oncquest Laboratories expanded their arm by inaugurating their new branch at Preet Vihar today.

Oncquest Laboratories Ltd.– India’s Leading Super Specialized Laboratory Network, and a leading name in Cancer diagnostics across South-East Asia, is now open in Preet Vihar.

The lab will cater to the increasing demand for quality players in East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, who not only do the routine tests but have complete coverage in the specialized and super-specialized tests categories as well. This state-of-the-art lab is very conveniently located at Preet Vihar Metro Station Gate No.2, New Delhi-110092. Spread over an area of 2500 sq ft. The lab is well equipped with the latest testing equipment and manned by professionally qualified pathologists and technicians.

Oncquest Laboratories also proclaimed their great initiative of organizing free check-up camps every weekend for the people of East Delhi at their new branch. The customer can get Sugar, Cholesterol, and Creatinine tests are done for free every Saturday and Sunday. This fantastic offer is only limited to East Delhi people and will be valid till 28th February 2022.

Mr. Rohit Rajpal was the chief guest for the inauguration ceremony. Mr. Rajpal is the current Indian Davis Cup Captain, Former Asia Champion, and Asian Games Medalist. Showing his joy in being part of this inauguration ceremony he said, “It’s my privilege to be present here at the inauguration of Preet Vihar Lab. The efforts of the Oncquest team and the remarkable services provided by them is highly commendable. I wish good luck to the entire Oncquest family for this new beginning.”

Present on the occasion was the guest of honour, Mr. Aditya C Burman, Director – Oncquest Laboratories Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Ravinder Deep Singh Sethi, Chief Operating Officer, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd said “Oncquest has a highly skilled and globally reputed team of qualified doctors whose reports are highly trusted by the medical fraternity. I am sure this lab will be as successful as other branches and we will be able to fulfill our motive with sincerity”.

We dedicate our expert testing solutions to the people of Delhi-NCR. We will provide a single-stop solution for all national and international tests. The lab also offers customized preventive health check packages. Covering all vital tests at affordable prices for every member of the family so that they can monitor their health accurately and lead healthier lives.

Home sample collection facility is also available while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene.”

Oncquest has a comprehensive test menu starting with basic routine tests, specialized & super specialized tests to highly advanced genome testing at one place. The tests performed include Biochemistry, Immunology, Microbiology, Hematology, and Serology.