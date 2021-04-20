One of India’s largest business centre chain Vatika Business Centre (VBC) organizes free RT-PCR Covid test camp in Gurugram

Gurugram: One of India’s largest business centre chain Vatika Business Centre (VBC) along with District Health Department (Government of Haryana) today, organised a free RT-PCR Covid test camp for its employees, clients, business partners and their families at Sector 83, Gurugram. By showing a big heart towards its partners, the group is ramping up its efforts to make sure that hard-earned gains during the fight against the pandemic aren’t reversed in these tough times.

“The alarming spike in Covid cases in the country has made us realise that the virus can only be defeated with solidarity and shared dedication. We care for our clients, associates and employees, this camp will ensure that we are committed towards the health and safety of all during these volatile times,” said Mr. Vineet Taing, President Vatika Business Centre

It is pertinent to mention that VBC is the only group to have arranged a free RT-PCR Covid Test camp for all its employees, clients and business associates on Monday in the region. All protocols including social distancing, wearing of masks, sanitisations, among others were followed during the entire process. The participants were also sensitised on Covid-appropriate behaviours to raise awareness on the new challenges imbued by the second wave of coronavirus.