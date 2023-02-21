Oshodhara Nanak Dham to host 6 days Dhyan Yoga Program at Kanha Shanti Vanam

Hyderabad, 21st February, 2023: Dhyan Yoga, a 6-day, yoga and meditation programme is being organised by the Oshodhara Nanak Dham, Murthal (ONDM) at the Kanha Shanti Vanam near Chegur Village, Mallapur, on the outskirts of Hyderabad from February 20.

To be guided by the master, Samathguru Siddharth Aulia, the programme highlights also include-Kirtan Sandhya, visiting the statue of equality (Swami Ramanuja statue in the nearby Muchintal) and meeting with Daaji, or Kamlesh Patel, the renowned guru of meditation, especially heartfulness.

The Dhyan Yoga (meditative living) program, which is a preparatory program for Right Mindfulness will be held from Feb 20 to Feb 25. The Kanha Shanti Vanam, which is the venue has the largest meditation centre in the world. The first three days of the program, Feb 20-22, will include Anand Pragya or Blissful Living. It is based on the Eightfold path of Lord Buddha and solves most of the problems related to stress, relationship and boredom.

The last three days of the programme, i.e., February 23-25 will include Yoga Pragya or Divine Living, which teaches the various paths of Yoga. The participants listen to the divine sound (Omkar) and learn techniques of Samadhi and divine remembrance.

The participants will get to learn the steps of meditation as well as yoga. The program further also helps them to manage their stressful life and help in attaining a peaceful mind set afterward. On request the participants will also be initiated into neo-sanyas.

The ONDM is a spiritual-scientific organization set up on a mission to reveal and explain the spiritual and scientific base of Sanatan Dharma and make everyone happy and blissful through various programs.

Oshodhara is an experiential, Mystery learning school under the guidance of Samarthguru. It is unique in the sense that it is the only spiritual stream which has gifted the world – Spiritual Science and has converted Spirituality into Science – something which is entirely unprecedented!

Oshodhara is the synthesis of the Spiritual best in the world as it is a result of the combination of the very best practices chosen from the Spiritual diversity that the world and India in particular, has to offer. It’s a confluence of Gyan Yoga, Bhakti Yoga and Karm Yoga. The combination of all three is known as ‘Sahaj Yoga’ and this Sahaj Yoga, the easiest and best spiritual path of all, is the foundation of spiritual practice at Oshodhara.

According to the ONDM, Oshodharma provides a practical roadmap of spirituality. The programs are designed in such a way that one practically experiences specific spiritual milestones at different levels as he/she moves ahead on the spiritual path under the right guidance of the Master.