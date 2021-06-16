Oxygen for India, An initiative by Heart for India Foundation going further

New Delhi– Heart for India Foundation and its partners have joined forces to provide oxygen concentrators to St-Thomas hospital and to support disadvantaged neighborhoods in Chennai. Heart for India Foundation has launched in April 2021 “Oxygen for India initiative” to support underprivileged people affected by the second Covid-19 wave in India.

Created 15 years ago, Heart for India Foundation supports five schools, onebalwadi and one professional training center in Chennai. Over the years, the foundation has supported 35’700 children and distributed 6 million meals. Alerted by the lack of oxygen concentrators in Chennai, impeding medical centers to assistat best the population in need, Heart for India provided oxygen concentrators to St-Thomas hospital based in Chennai. The first delivery has been completed in May, with the support of donators and the assistance of on-site coordinators, securing the delivery of the oxygen concentrators, extremely delicate to transport. Today, the initiative is going further, with the foundation and partners working on providing more oxygen concentrators to St-Thomas hospital and neighborhoods in need. “Our partners and private donors, including Les Roches, world leading hospitality business school, CornèrBank (Cornèrcard), LetuBooks (Librairie Bernard Letu), Yucca IT Solution and Mediagraphic Group which support our programs to help children and young women in Chennai, recognized the need to support our action “Oxygen for India”. With their help we are able to save many lives!”, commented Françoise Sturdza, Founder & Honorary President, Heart for India Foundation.

Among the partners who supported Heart for India’s initiative, Les Roches, the international hospitality school, shared “We wanted to support Heart for India’s initiative. Les Roches having a strong bound with India, it was an evidence that we needed to do what is in our power to help.”,Adrian Artimov, Director Enrolment and Marketing, Les Roches.

Thanks to Heart for India and donators’ mobilization, a second conveyance of oxygen concentrators has been made possible and has been delivered to Chennai’s St-Thomas hospital at the beginning of June. The initiative will last until the lack of oxygen in India endures. The aim in a close future is to be able to send doctors and oxygen concentrators to those who are too far from hospitals to access medical care.