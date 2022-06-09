Padmashree recipient Dr. Mukesh Batra launches – ‘Homeopathy: Simple Remedies for All Ages’

Today, Dr Mukesh Batra, Padmashree recipient and Founder of Dr Batra’s Healthcare, the largest chain of homeopathy clinics, unveiled his newly penned book – ‘Homeopathy – Simple remedies for all ages’. Published by Popular Prakashan, the book, as the name suggests, is a simple, accessible guide to understanding homeopathy that provides self-help and timely action through home remedies.

With a medical practice that spans almost 50 years, Dr. Mukesh Batra has incorporated remedies to tackle everyday ailments for all ages. The No 1 Bestseller in the Holistic Healthcare category on Amazon, is an easy to understand guide and gives quick homeopathic solutions to all ailments right from prenatal issues to how to take care of senior health issues like rheumatoid arthritis amongst others. Launched at – Crossword (Kemps Corner -Mumbai), the book will be available at all leading popular bookstore chains in India. The event was graced by the chief guest and renowned actor, Gulshan Grover. The event was attended by many celebrities like Rakesh Bedi, Madhoo Shah, Mickey Mehta, RoopKumar Rathod, Bharat Dhabolkar, Sidharth Kak, and Chef Varun Inamdar amongst others.

Commenting on the launch of the latest book, Padmashri recipient and Founder – Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, Dr. Mukesh Batra said, “. Homeopathy is a primary source of healthcare in India and is used by ten crore people for their medical care.With over five decades of my medical practice, this book is my effort to ease some of the burdens of healthcare providers by offering people a doctor within their homes.”

Remarking on the book launch Mr. Harsha Bhatkal, Publisher – Popular Prakashan, said, “It is a privilege to work with a best-selling author and the Pioneer of Modern Homeopathy – Dr. Mukesh Batra.The book has already been well-received and is the No. 1 Bestseller in the Holistic Healthcare category on Amazon during its pre-launch.”

Remarking on the book launch Mr. Gulshan Grover, actor and the chief guest, said, “Dr. Batra is a dear friend and an exceptionally talented person. I believe in Homeopathy and have witnessed Dr. Batra’s ability to heal people and change their lives. I am happy that millions will now get to experience his amazing ability through this book.”

Dr Batra has written regular columns in multiple international and national newspapers and magazines to popularise homoeopathy in India and abroad. A prolific writer, he has authored eight best-seller books on homeopathy in various editions and languages. His most recent literally endeavour – his autobiography – The Nation’s Homeopath –broke all records and ranked Number3inNielsen’s Top 10 non-fiction books in its first week itself. His life story also made its theatre debut in the form of the Play – Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,making history as the first theatrical performance ever to be depicted on the life of a living person.