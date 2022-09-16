Painless and Holistic Dental Treatment under General Anesthesia

Chennai, 16th September 2022: The Department of Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai conducted a Hands-on Workshop – “Gain with No Pain- IXth Edition” focusing on full mouth rehabilitation of pediatric dental patients under General Anaesthesia held recently. This one-of-a-kind two-day workshop aimed at training the participants to identify pediatric patients who require dental treatment under general anesthesia, pre-operative care, operation theater protocols and post-operative care.

The course had been an interactive didactic lecture and hands-on exposure conducted by Prof. Deepa Gurunathan, Prof.Mahesh Ramakrishnan, Dr.Mebin George, Dr.Preethi Jothi, and Dr.Navaneetha Krishnan. The outcome of treatment is that patients receive comprehensive holistic treatment in a single appointment, thus reducing pain and improving their quality of life. The workshop is one of its kind all over India and trains pediatric dentists in treating children under General Anesthesia. In the earlier sessions around 100 pediatric Dentists across the country have been trained. The course has been selected to be conducted as a pre-conference course in the upcoming 43rd National Indian Society of Pedodontics and Preventive Dentistry conference to be held in Bhopal in November

