Palomar Health Debuts New “Champions of Healthcare” Commercial During 2023 Super Bowl

SAN DIEGO – February 16, 2023 – As the leading healthcare system in Southern California, on Sunday, Feb. 12, Palomar Health aired its first commercial during Super Bowl LVII, locally on Fox 5, right after Rihanna’s halftime performance. In line with its mission to integrate health in all areas of life, including the most celebrated sporting event of the year, Palomar Health wanted to communicate that they are leading the way in healthcare and are positioning themselves as the champions of healthcare in this region.

The commercial starts with featuring the human struggle of what it takes to be a champion, using sports as a metaphor. Demonstrating most champions off the field go unsung, it leads into the line, “Because most champions are seldom celebrated,” while immediately cutting to various shots of healthcare professionals, as “Champions of healthcare.”

The commercial was concepted and created by Palomar Health’s agency of record, InnoVision Marketing Group, a full-service San Diego based agency with national reach. InnoVision became their agency of record just over a year ago and has already catapulted Palomar Health as a leader in healthcare in the territory.

“Palomar Health and Palomar Health Medical Group are reimagining the entire healthcare experience. They’re taking the fear out of healthcare by integrating positive lifestyle verticals like sports, entertainment, dining and healthy living into their healthcare strategy. It’s really a preventative wellness philosophy designed to help everyone live their best life,” says Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. “They’re the largest healthcare district in CA, so they’ve always been a world-class healthcare system. Yet at the same time, they were San Diego’s best-kept secret. They felt it was time to let everyone in the community know how much they have to offer. That’s where we come in.”

Palomar Health is challenging the traditional norms when it comes to the way healthcare is perceived and experienced. This commercial is a bold move for a healthcare organization, falling in line with the overall strategy of Palomar Health and everything they are set out to accomplish while reimagining healthcare in every way, through advanced technology, state-of-the-art equipment and a world-class medical team.

San Diego’s best healthcare provider challenges typical healthcare systems by removing the stigma and taking the fear out of healthcare and wellness, to make it more exciting, fun, approachable, a part of everyday life, and overall, something that people enjoy.

“We believe that healthcare professionals should always be celebrated because of the impact they truly have on our lives. The commercial is a fantastic representation of our brand, who we are and what we aspire to be every day. We want to always champion for our patients to be healthy and well from the inside out,” says Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health. “InnoVision continues to impress us with their creativity and raise the bar with innovative ideas that constantly push our brand into the forefront.”

Further substantiating their claim of being a champion in healthcare, Palomar Health has received many significant awards and accolades, being among the Best Hospitals for extraordinary care. They are recognized as one of the top 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement, Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery. They are also among the top 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery, awarded by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

“Congratulations to Palomar Health on the commercial they aired after halftime leading into the third quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl 57,” said Vice President and General Manager of FOX 5 News San Diego, Scott Heath. “This is another amazing example of Ric Militi and his entire team’s level of creativity they put into each spot. Fox 5 was proud to showcase their spot which was viewed by 715,525 Adults 35+ which was 69% of the San Diego viewing audience (A35+)!”

Representing brands in multiple categories, including airports, automotive, fast-casual dining, food & beverage, healthcare, soft drinks, casinos, retail, tribal government, economic development and nonprofit, the agency serves clients across the US.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at bianca@teaminnovision.com or click here [https://t.nylas.com/t1/121/943ip6tmuorai7ilim9x0q02s/7/59118e7535051a266efed946c44617cf539f744aedc55369d6d71fed95d6114d]