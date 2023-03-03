Palomar Health Recognized as World’s Best Hospital in 2023 For Fourth Year in a Row

SAN DIEGO – March 3, 2023 – California’s largest healthcare district, Palomar Health, has been recognized on the list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. According to Newsweek and Statista, Palomar Health earned this prestigious accolade based on the results from four different data sources/categories. The World’s Best Hospitals 2023 list recognizes the best medical institutions across 28 countries, including the U.S., and reinforces Palomar Health’s reputation as a hospital that provides extraordinary medical services on an international level.

Palomar Health’s primary focus is providing an extraordinary patient experience and reimagining healthcare by removing the fear out of it and integrating it into all lifestyle sectors, from music to sports to entertainment and dining. By aligning healthcare with positive parts of people’s lives, more people will begin to embrace healthcare the same way they embrace these other sectors of their lifestyle. Palomar Health’s world-class team is always focused on creating better outcomes throughout each patient’s medical journey and integrating healthcare into all areas of life, while challenging typical healthcare systems and their strategies.

“Being recognized on this prestigious list for four years in a row speaks volumes about our consistency as a world-class organization,” says Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health. “We’re so proud of our entire team of doctors, nurses and staff for making this happen year after year, proving us to be the best in our quality of care and most importantly, patient experience.”

Committed to delivering the highest quality medical care, Palomar Health sets itself apart by innovating and adapting new technologies, enabling them to serve the community in even bigger ways. At Palomar Health, to achieve the extraordinary in healthcare, the entire organization constantly seeks better ways to improve every part of the patient’s experience and to always provide extraordinary care and excellent quality of care. This starts by reimagining the entire process, which is exactly what Palomar Health is doing.

Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:

Hospital Recommendations from Medical Experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers & healthcare professionals

Patient Experience: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals

Hospital Quality Metrics: data on quality of care for treatments, hygiene measures, patient safety, and staffing

PROMs Implementation: online survey on implementation and use of PROMs in hospitals

With an 800 square-mile service area, Palomar Health is anchored by two state-of-the-art medical center campuses offering medical services in virtually all fields of medicine; including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care as well as robotic and bariatric surgery.

Palomar Health has been included in this esteemed list of World's Best Hospitals for the past four years in 2020, 2021, 2022 and now 2023. Its team of world-class physicians, nurses, technicians and team members all share the common goal of making the patient experience extraordinary and leading healthcare into the future. For more information on Palomar Health, please visit PalomarHealth.org.