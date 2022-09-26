-- Paras Healthcare ( Paras Hospitals) Receives the Prestigious Healthcare Leadership Award from Asia Healthcare Excellence Awards

Delhi September, 2022: Paras Healthcare, one of the leading and reputed healthcare providers in the country was felicitated with the Healthcare Leadership Award from Asia Healthcare Excellence Awards in Singapore. Paras Healthcare became the only healthcare organisation in India to receive the prestigious Healthcare Leadership Award at the CMO Asia Awards 2022. Asia Healthcare Excellence aims to recognize doctors, healthcare professionals, hospitals, clinics and institutions that have played an integral role in developing and diversifying the healthcare Landscape. The award recognizes individual and organizational excellence in the Asian region, and adds to a growing list of recognitions in the kitty of Paras Healthcare which was established in 2006.

“We are delighted to receive the Healthcare Leadership Award from Asia Healthcare Excellence Awards. This is a proud moment for Paras Healthcare and I would like to thank everyone associated with Paras Healthcare for their contributions and relentless efforts to provide the best quality medical service with utmost responsibility and compassion. We are a pioneer in transpiring realities of healthcare – providing expert care where the same is inaccessible and inadequate. Our aim is to deliver comprehensive health services and quality care consistently to provide value to our customers” said Dr Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director of Paras Healthcare.

“At Paras Healthcare, we are constantly striving to achieve excellence, and this award recognises the difference we are making in the delivery of healthcare for patients across India and the hard work and ingenuity of the entire Paras Healthcare team. It takes a lot of specialized knowledge and understanding of the field to make a mark in a crowded space. We have worked diligently over the years to set ourselves apart in the healthcare community. Having such an award actually boosts up the confidence that our vision and ideas are on the right track on what we are trying to achieve.” Dr Nagar added.

The Asia Healthcare Excellence Awards is an endeavour to salute those individuals and institutions who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields to enhance the quality of medical services and healthcare delivery. Paras Healthcare was chosen for its strategic decision making, introducing quality healthcare with a hygienic view, improved cost-effective healthcare solutions and its accessibility.

The Healthcare Leadership Award happens to be an intensely researched process undertaken by the research cell which consists of Post Graduates in History & Management with over five years of research experience post their studies. It is the iconic job of the research cell to produce a shortlist of individuals who are doing extraordinary work and track the record of their achievements. The shortlist is then reviewed by a jury composed of senior professionals from across the globe.

Paras Healthcare is a leader in establishing specialized hospitals in places that lack access to quality healthcare, specifically super speciality tertiary care. Each of its initiatives is based on the 3 tenets of healthcare – Affordability, Accessibility & Quality.