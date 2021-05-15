Park+launches Drive-Through COVID Vaccination Camp in parking lots in Gurugram

Gurugram: The ongoing pandemic has significantly increased the pressure on the country’s healthcare systems. While offering optimal care to patients, hospitals are also managing extensive and crucial testing and vaccination drives. On the other hand, citizens are wary of getting tested or vaccinated within hospitals due to the fear of contracting the virus.

Against this backdrop Park+, India’s leading provider of automated smart parking solutions, is helping State Healthcare Departments across the country to conduct vaccination drives inside parking lots of shopping malls. The first such Drive-Through Vaccination Camp will take place today at DLF City Centre Mall Gurgaon. The drive is being organized for people above 45 years of age who have taken the first dose of Covishield. Registration will be done on the spot. Those who have not taken the first dose and are under 45 year of age will not be eligible for vaccination. This will increase convenience and safety since vaccination can be carried out without stepping out of the vehicle. Park+ is perfecting the model and will soon be expanding to 10 locations in the city,subject to vaccine availability.

Leading malls across the country, including Inorbit Malls, are in talks with Park+ to set-up least contact Drive-Through Vaccination Camps in their premises. Park+ plans to scale this up to 15 cities and 2 lakh doses a day with the help of local authorities and malls.The platform, which has already set up its contactless parking solutions across numerous parking lots in the city, will be able to set up safe and secure pop-up centres as and when there is vaccine availability.

Speaking on the initiative, Amit Lakhotia, Founder – Park+, said, “We are honored to contribute to the COVID vaccination efforts of the city. With proper zoning within parking spaces we are planning a completely seamless vaccination drive for Gurugram. People will be able to sit in their cars while they wait, invariably feeling safer.”

“The initiative is absolutely the need of the hour in a city where testing and vaccination are happening at a huge pace and scale. Such solutions will help individuals get vaccinated and tested from the safety of their vehicle while drastically reducing the crowding and burden within hospital buildings,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.