Patient from Mumbai got relief from abdomen pain after 5 years through advanced laparoendoscopic surgery

Mumbai- the 29-year-old male patient was having pain in the abdomen for 5 years. He was evaluated at a reputed Hospital in Mumbai and was diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis. He underwent open surgery for pseudocyst of the pancreas 2 years back but he has not gotten relief from pain. He then approached Dr. Aniruddha Patil Proctologist, General & Laparoscopic Surgeon from Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar, and after a thorough discussion & CT scan of the abdomen was revealed calcium deposit in the pancreas, and diagnosis of chronic calcific pancreatitis was made.

Further investigation revealed high blood calcium levels, so a workup was done on hormones affecting blood calcium levels. This revealed very high parathormone levels. So a parathyroid gland scan (sestamibi scan) was done which showed an adenoma (swelling) of the left upper parathyroid gland. Parathyroid Glands are a set of four small glands in the close vicinity of the thyroid gland in our neck. We offered him surgical removal of the left upper parathyroid gland via a transoral endoscopic approach.

Dr. Aniruddha Patil said, “This is a novel technique in which no cut is required to be made on the neck and the entire procedure is done with advanced laparoendoscopic instruments. We used intraoperative ICG Dye to localize the parathyroid gland & removed it. This particular camera system is the most advanced system in the world and makes the procedure faster and easier, thus providing a very fast recovery of patients. This is the first time such a surgery is performed in Maharashtra ie.. in Zynova Shalby Hospital, Ghatkopar. Now the patient’s calcium level dropped to normal within 24 hours of surgery & presently the patient is pain-free now.”