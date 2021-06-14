PAYBACK India Supports YouWeCan’ #Mission1000Beds Drive in India’sFight against Covid-19

New Delhi: PAYBACK India, the country’s largest multi-brand loyalty program, has joined hands with ‘YouWeCan’ Foundation in their drive to strengthen the critical healthcare infrastructure to fight the ongoing Covid-19 battle. YouWeCan’s #Mission1000Beds drive has started with the delivery of the first set of medical equipment & ICU beds to the towns in Himachal Pradesh.

The initiative termed as #Mission1000Beds has been launched at the beginning of this month and will equip several hospitals with BiPAP and Ventilator enabled beds, in addition to other essential equipment for the critical care of COVID-19 patients.

Talking about the collaboration with ‘YouWeCan’ Foundation, Mr. Pramod Mahanta, MD, PAYBACK India, said, “We, as a company, are committed to contributing to the so ciety. Like in the past, we have partnered with Yuvraj Singh & YouWeCan Foundation; this time to augment the healthcare infrastructure to fight Covid-19. We will continue to do the best we can towards the society.”

On having PAYBACK India as partner supporting this initiative, Yuvraj Singh, Cricketer & Founder, YouWeCan Foundation, said, “I am very happy that PAYBACK India has extended their ongoing partnership with us towards supporting our initiative #Mission1000Beds, which is a hospital capacity expansion solution, to rapidly scale up the Covid-19 critical care facilities across India. I am certain that through this collaboration, we will be able to serve people who require critical care.”

This project was possible with the active coordination and support of Dr. Ravinder Mukhia, Medical Officer In-charge, Civil Hospital in Rohru and Dr, Dileep Tegta, Medical Officer In-charge, Civil Hospital in Theog, Dr. Pawan Sharma, Medical Officer in Theog and support staff.

As part of the CSR initiatives, PAYBACK India had previously collaborated with YouWeCan Foundation in March 2020 to aid the treatment of children suffering from cancer.