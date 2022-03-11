PCR Test UK: Understanding The UK’s Testing Procedure

A beneficial consequence of the coronavirus outbreak has been a wider understanding of both ecology and viral biological sciences among numerous people. Nevertheless, there is a lot of ambiguity about coronavirus exams, especially regarding why and when to utilise them.

The situation has been exacerbated by current revisions to the UK’s testing procedures. In the forefront of January, the UK government has limited scenarios in which a PCR test in the UK is required.

There have been huge adjustments implemented to the coronavirus rules in the UK since the start of the year which work cohesively with the government’s recent ‘living with covid’ plan.

Understanding A Coronavirus PCR Test

A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) is a scientific testing method that looks for a genetic code classified as RNA, of infection in a person’s respiratory sample. Researchers will employ the PCR technique to turn minor quantities of RNA from specimens into DNA, which will then be duplicated until the infection is detected (if it exits). Since its approval in 2020, the PCR test has always been the standard method for screening coronavirus in individuals in the UK. It is seen as credible and trustworthy by providing patients with accurate results.

What You Need To Know About Testing

PCR tests are particularly effective in screening coronavirus RNA in such a specimen. Although a patient has just recovered from COVID-19, microscopic infection levels may still be present in their systems.

On the other hand, LFT (lateral flow tests) determine if antibodies are found in a specimen. They’re only affirmative if there’s a significant number of viruses. As a result, they provide excellent evidence of it, whether or not someone is contagious.

PCR Testing Rules For Vaccinated/Unvaccinated Travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers who are travelling to any part of the UK, are no longer required to take any covid tests before or after arrival in the UK. Vaccinated travellers also do not have to quarantine upon arrival when arriving in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, but will have to show proof of vaccinated status.

Unvaccinated or non-fully vaccinated travellers must complete a travel test within two days before travelling to the UK, and after arrival, must pay for a PCR test to be taken.

It is important to note that both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers must complete a passenger locator form. Unvaccinated travellers must ensure that their PCR booking reference is included within the form.

Conclusion

The PCR test is a vital tool for diagnosing coronavirus and is a trusted, accurate testing method. To get a PCR test you can go online and book an appointment for your nearest walk-in or drive-through centre. You also have the option to order a home testing kit to be delivered to your door. You may only require a PCR test if you need it for travelling or have been asked to as part of research or test and trace support scheme.