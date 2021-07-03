Physiovits, a brand dedicated towards the heath of the individuals enters into the nutraceuticals sector

According to Market Research, The nutraceuticals market in India is expected to grow from an estimated $4 billion to $18 billion by the end of 2025. In the current pandemic, the demand for boosting immunity has taken a paradigm shift, followed by increased awareness and an increase in shopping remotely. Today the consumer is keen to make conscious health choices and hence they are looking to supplement their diet in order to make it balanced with the essential nutrients.

Considering the need of the hour, Physiovits, a homegrown brand dedicated towards the pursuit of good health of the individuals, has made their entry into Nutraceuticals via Nutritional Supplements.

Launched by a team of doctors, Physiovits aims to make health reach your doorstep. To begin with, they have launched Vegetarian source of Omega 3 6 9, Flax Seeds Softgel capsules. Secondly, they have launched a combination of Calcium with Vitamin D3, Zinc & Magnesium tablets, thus making sure the absorption rate is optimal.

The brand is available on all the major marketplace platforms in India and the products can be purchased from their website as well. The manufacturing of the health supplements takes place at GMP & ISO 9001:2015 certified facility, which clearly states that the supplements that you are getting are undergoing rigorous testing and multiple quality checks before it finally reaches the customers.

According to Dr Mohit Bhatia, Founder, PhysioVits, “In the current Pandemic, we have seen more conscious individuals who want to keep themselves healthy and fit. Well, providing your body the perfect dose of vital nutrients goes a long way. We aim to simplify your search for nutritional supplements that are efficacious as well as affordable,”

The brand comes under the parent company, Vkare Bio Sciences, an Indian entity established since 2012 as a manufacturer & distributor of medical & surgical Instruments. While another brand incorporated under Vkare Bio Sciences in 2013, is Fuschia – a brand dedicated to natural, handmade skincare products.