Piramal Pharma introduces Nixit, its smoking cessation brand with a new campaign #QuititwithNixit in Karnataka

Mumbai, India | October 21, 2022: Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division (CPD) introduced Nixit, its smoking cessation brand in the Nicotine Lozenges format. The brand unveiled its high-decibel TV, Digital and Print campaign,#QuititwithNixit in Karnatakatohelp consumers overcome smoking through Nicotine Replacement Therapy by controlling their withdrawal symptoms.

The campaign is premised on telling smokers that Nixit will help them combat their withdrawal symptoms and ease their quitting journey. Nixit lozenges release nicotine in a controlled manner without the need to chew, helping consumers to quit smoking in 3 months. It comes in a refreshing frost mint flavour with 2mg and 4mg strengths.

Nitish Bajaj, CEO, Piramal Consumer Products Division said, “Smokers in the age group of 25-44 are in the phase of life with increasing responsibilities and tend to have more reasons and triggers to quit. Nixit helps relieve smokers with withdrawal symptoms. Through this campaign, we wish to reach out to smokers who want to quit and make the journey easier for them. With Nixit Lozenges, we are aiming to help consumers achieve a healthier lifestyle.”

Nixit was acquired by Piramal Pharma Ltd. from Strides Pharma Science Ltd. in 2022 and was first launched in FY2018. It is a smoking cessation brand that helps consumers overcome smoking through Nicotine Replacement Therapy. Prior to the acquisition, Nixit was available on e-commerce and in chemist stores across India.