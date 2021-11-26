Plastic Surgeries Boom as Pandemic Wanes

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

New York, NY, November 26, 2021 — Want a new you for the new year? The holidays are always a busy time for cosmetic procedures. Many people take advantage of unused vacation days, so they have plenty of time to heal from a procedure away from co-workers, and holiday bonuses can free up finances. Plus, it’s exciting to think about starting a new year with a fresh look!

Cosmetic procedures have been steadily rising thanks to the “Zoom Boom” caused by the pivot to virtual workplaces, and experts fully expect the trend to continue throughout the 2021 holidays and beyond.

Doctors say breast augmentation and Brazilian Butt Lifts are the top surgeries being performed; however, liposuction, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery and facelifts are also on the rise. Less invasive procedures like Botox injections also are skyrocketing. Experts say the Botulinum Toxin market jumped from a -8.6 percent slump in 2020 to a 4.7 percent increase this year, and it’s still rising at an even faster pace.

Lower facial nonsurgical procedures and lip treatments will continue to rise, and noses will stay strong. Body procedures are booming now that people are going out again.

Top New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich offers the following tips for those considering cosmetic procedures:

Tip 1: Make sure any doctor you schedule through a virtual visit allows you to cancel AFTER an in-person meeting for surgery. There is no substitute for face-to-face.

Tip 2: Results over name recognition. Your outcome will not be better than what they post online. That’s considered their best work.

Tip 3: Don’t rush. COVID-19 won’t last forever, and you will have opportunities in the future that are different but workable. Make sure you’re solid before moving on.

Dr. Westreich says it’s also very important that patients are vaccinated to stay healthy pre-and post-operation. “Although the average daily new COVID cases and deaths were recently declining, the new Delta variant mutations are far more dangerous.

This has caused a recent uptick in test positivity rates and virus-related hospitalizations for the first time in months. Despite these alarming statistics, many are still opting to have these elective medical procedures and must take all of the necessary precautions.”

More on Dr. Richard Westreich

Dr. Richard Westreich graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Biological Basis of Behavior, Neuroscience concentration in 1995 from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his medical school training at the New York University School of Medicine in 1999 with an M.D. and Honors in Cell Biology Research. Dr. Westreich then did his post-graduate training in Facial Plastic Surgery and Otolaryngology at the prestigious Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

He has been selected multiple times by Castle Connolly and New York magazine as one of the top doctors in facial plastic surgery. He is an assistant professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and is on staff at Lenox Hill and Mount Sinai Hospitals. He is a faculty member and teacher at a fellowship in Facial Plastic Surgery at Mount Sinai. His private practice is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he specializes in rhinoplasty, septoplasty, secondary and reconstructive rhinoplasty, facelifts, eyelid surgery and nonsurgical procedures.

He can be seen regularly on several national news programs, including ABC, CBS, FOX and Newsmax.