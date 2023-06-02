Portea, AliveCor, and NanoHealth Join Forces to Launch #HeartSmart: A Revolutionary At-Home Cardiac Care Service

Bangalore, June 2, 2023– Portea, AliveCor, and NanoHealth, pioneers in healthcare technology and services, are proud to announce their collaborative initiative, #HeartSmart. This ground-breaking cardiac care service at home is specifically designed to provide comprehensive and holistic care for high-risk cardiac patients. #HeartSmart integrates cutting-edge smart devices, advanced software applications, and personalized services to enhance the well-being and cardiac health of individuals at home.

Launching today, #HeartSmart offers a wide range of state-of-the-art tools and services to empower patients with high-risk cardiac conditions, providing them with the confidence and support needed to manage their health effectively. The key components of #HeartSmart include AliveCor’s KardiaMobile 6L device, NanoHealth’s comprehensive and integrated technology platform, and Portea’s exemplary healthcare services.

The KardiaMobile 6L, developed by AliveCor, is a revolutionary smart device that enables patients to capture medical-grade ECG readings at home effortlessly. This portable and user-friendly device, combined with the patient centric multi-stake holder technology platform developed by NanoHealth, allows patients to transmit their ECG data to healthcare professionals for analysis and monitoring, providing real-time insights into their cardiac health.

Portea will deliver a comprehensive suite of care services as part of #HeartSmart. These services encompass doctor consultations, diet and exercise counseling, medication reminders, analysis of test results, and essential diagnostic tests like lipid profiles. Portea’s team of skilled healthcare professionals will also ensure that patients receive personalized attention and guidance to effectively manage their cardiac health from the comfort of their homes.

Vaibhav Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of Portea, highlighted the significance of personalized care in cardiac health management, stating, “At Portea, we believe in providing patient-centric care that enables individuals to lead healthier lives. #HeartSmart is a remarkable integration of technology and services, combining the expertise of AliveCor, Portea, and NanoHealth to deliver personalized cardiac care solutions to patients in the comfort of their homes. Initiatives like #HeartSmart are crucial in India, offering comprehensive cardiac care services at home to ensure patients receive timely care and support, regardless of their location.”

Manish Ranjan, Co-founder and CEO of NanoHealth, emphasized the potential of #HeartSmart in transforming cardiac care, saying, “Our mission at NanoHealth has always been to leverage technology and data-driven solutions to improve healthcare outcomes. By collaborating with AliveCor and Portea, we are revolutionizing cardiac care with #HeartSmart, providing patients with a seamless and comprehensive experience to manage their cardiac health at the convenience of their homes.”

Lokesh Prasad, Managing Director of AliveCor India too expressed his excitement about this innovative collaboration.

Cardiac diseases continue to pose a significant health challenge in India, affecting a large number of individuals each year. According to recent statistics, cardiac diseases are the leading cause of mortality in the country. Timely care is critical in managing these conditions and preventing complications. Shockingly, in India, more than 99% of the time, patients are not in front of their doctors. This highlights the urgent need for innovative solutions that can bridge this gap and enable individuals to receive proactive cardiac care outside of traditional clinical settings. Initiatives like #HeartSmart are crucial in India, offering comprehensive at-home cardiac care services to ensure patients receive timely care and support, regardless of their location.

#HeartSmart aims to revolutionize cardiac care by empowering patients with high-risk cardiac conditions to take control of their health. This collaborative effort between AliveCor, Portea, and NanoHealth showcases the power of technological innovation, personalized care, and comprehensive services to redefine the way cardiac patients receive care.

About AliveCor: AliveCor is a global leader in remote cardiac care, revolutionizing the way heart health is monitored and managed. With their advanced technologies and innovative solutions, AliveCor enables individuals to proactively manage their heart health from the comfort of their homes.