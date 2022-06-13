Post cataract surgery recovery time and care

Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Managing Director, Centre for Sight Group of eye Hospitals



One of the most prevalent vision issues is cataracts. Cataracts, also known as ‘Motiyabind’ in Hindi, are a condition in which the natural lens of the eyes becomes clouded. If not treated promptly, the clouding becomes opaque and causes vision problems. However, if you’ve had cataract eye surgery and are concerned about your visual recovery, don’t be. Even in difficult situations, cataract eye surgery has a high success rate, and procedures are quick and straightforward to recover from. Always follow your eye surgeon’s instructions to adjust to regular life after cataract eye surgery as smoothly as possible.

How long does it take for eyes to settle after cataract eye surgery?

As long as your health is solid and you don’t have any other serious eye problems, your cataract eye surgery recovery should be quick and painless. Statistics also reveal that your chances of a successful surgery and improved vision are huge. The uncomplicated cataract eye surgery procedure usually takes approximately 10-15 minutes. However, you will need to rest in a recovery area until you are no longer sleepy from the sedative or anesthetic. This often takes 30 minutes to an hour.

Why is my vision still blurry after cataract eye surgery?

It is normal to experience blurry vision just after cataract eye surgery. The day after surgery, many patients resume their normal activities. Except for driving, this is true for the majority of activities. Driving is not permitted until your cataract surgeon has approved. Patients will see in the early stages of recovery, although not in clear vision, but instead in soft vision. Many cataract patients notice a significant improvement in their eyesight within 48 hours. It will probably take one to two weeks to adjust and stabilize your vision. The eye should adapt to the new intraocular lens, which has taken the place of the previous lens.

(Post-Op Care): Dos and Don’ts

While everyone is different, the general experience for the weeks following cataract eye surgery entails progressive eye healing. For a few months after surgery, you’ll notice changes in your eyesight.