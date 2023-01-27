Pratech Brands set to invest in Inaari to promote women’s Health & Wellness

Mumbai, 27th January 2023 – In a first-of-its-kind partnership, digital-first retailer Pratech Brands has invested in ‘Inaari’, a brand focused on women’s health.

An estimated one in five (20%) Indian women suffer from Hormonal Imbalance, if not monitored timely, the condition can have serious health impacts.

Inaari focuses on helping women understand their hormonal cycle and encourages them to live in alignment with it. Lack of understanding of the hormonal cycle is the root cause of this. Through ‘Inaari’, Pratech aims at addressing the issues that are commonly faced by women but not talked about.

To address this, Inaari launched a unique ‘Cycle Realign Kit’- a supplement that offers women micronutrients targeted to help them improve their menstrual cycle. Containing four formulations, this kit is a convenient solution for menstruating women to prevent a hormonal imbalance.

Speaking about the investment, Sachin Parikh, CEO Pratech Brands said, “Women are the key decision-makers in terms of healthy practices and lifestyle choices. Innovation and start-up activities in the area of women’s health are increasing at a rapid pace, creating a huge market potential. We choose ‘Inaari’ because we believed in its concept & vision. I think it’s high time we offer solutions customized for women, which empower them to live in harmony with their natural hormonal rhythm. We want to expand Inaari so that more women can be a part of this bold move and benefit from what we have to offer.”

Speaking about her vision behind Inaari, Rashmi Putcha, the founder of the brand and a health coach herself, said, “Men and women have different bodies & different hormone cycles. Yet, women continue to eat, sleep and exercise like men. Men have a 24-hour hormone cycle whereas hormonal patterns in women go through an average 28-day cycle. Inaari was founded to help women understand their hormone cycle & help women get healthier and happier. We are very excited with the investment from Pratech – we can now not only increase our reach but also launch a series of products that are targeted to solve hormonal disorders.”

Inaari is also launching a range of products for women of all age groups – primarily focused on solving hormonal issues such as PCOS, Menstrual Disorders, Infertility, Endometriosis, etc. The brand is also looking at targeting nascent categories such as Menopause and sexual wellness.

Pratech is a brainchild of former Nykaa CFO Sachin Parikh and former Amazon and Unilever executives Neehar Modi and Anvi Shah. Funded by Sequoia’s ‘Surge’ Pratech has two prime verticals — ‘HOME’ and ‘Health. Its home vertical is adorned by a D2C appliance brand ‘Tesora’, which offers luxurious home and kitchen appliances at an economical rate; in the Health vertical, it has recently launched a multi-retailer e-commerce platform ‘HyugaLife’, it is a one-stop e-commerce destination for health and wellness in India, combining authentic products curated by renowned experts in health and wellness with educational content on well-being and nutrition.