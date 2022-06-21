Prega News contests spec ad to mark the Father’s Day celebration

It’s rightly said that father is our first role model. Father’s play an exemplary role in every child’s life that cannot be filled by others. We, as children, are always grateful to have him in our lives. To cherish those special moments, Prega News on the occasion of Father’s Day contested a speculative advertisement asking copywriters of varied agencies by tagging them to participate in the challenge.

The contest began when Prega News saw an interesting spec ad done by Shanty R ( Copywriter & Chief Creative Officer at Slant Advertising). This led many Copywriters, Strategy head, Creative directors, Marketers, and young guns from various advertising agencies joining the thrill activity and gave their unique spin on the moment. The brand asked industry people to post it on LinkedIn, and be a part of the conversation. Three best entries were rewarded by Prega News.

Father’s Day Instagram Post Links:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce9OOPprY1k/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link