Prega News launches new campaign #GuessNahiConfirmKaro for accurate pregnancy results

New Delhi, 9th January 2023: Prega News, the pregnancy detection kit from the house of Mankind Pharma, has come up with a new campaign #GuessNahiConfirmKaro. It focuses on the impulse of people to search for information online, even for decisive matters like pregnancy. Therefore, through the campaign, Prega News urges people to take a test rather than assuming to be pregnant based on the symptoms and online results.

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Grapes, an integrated marketing agency. It highlights people’s instinctive behaviour to search for pregnancy-related queries online, and the potential to get carried away by the vast information available on the internet. Hence, the campaign #GuessNahiConfirmKaro spreads awareness that instead of depending on varied information floating online, going for Prega News rapid test can help in confirming pregnancy with 5X surety.

Living in a digital age, the internet is flooded with information all around, and many times, it may be difficult to gauge the authenticity of the information. Especially, when it comes to delicate matters like pregnancy it could be misleading and harmful which could increase the vulnerability of the person. Understanding the sensitivity of the situation, the campaign cautions people from believing everything blindly.

Pregnancy as a journey differs from one person to another, and it is not necessary that all women align to the same symptoms. There are chances that the concerned person might not show the same symptoms mentioned in the search result. So, rather than doing self-diagnosis aided by the internet, one should just bring home a Prega News test kit and know the confirmed results for sure. To ensure the message reaches the maximum audience, the campaign has been rolled out across social media platforms for driving awareness.