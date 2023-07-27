Preventing Liver Diseases: Insights and Advances from Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad

On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day 28th July, Dr. D K Raghu, Gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, sheds light on current trends in liver diseases, their contributing factors, the latest treatment options, and the pivotal role of vaccines in prevention.

Liver diseases have emerged as a growing health concern in Hyderabad with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), viral hepatitis, and alcoholic liver diseases. Lifestyle changes, excessive alcohol consumption, and viral infections are key risk factors contributing to this surge. However, recent advancements in liver disease treatments, including targeted therapies for Hepatitis B and C, immunosuppressive treatments, and modern nucleic acid therapies for genetic liver disorders, significantly improved patient care.

Dr. D K Raghu highlights the critical role of Hepatitis A and B vaccination in preventing liver diseases. They have reduced the incidence of infections and associated complications. He urges individuals to adhere to recommended vaccination schedules to safeguard themselves and their families.

He and the expert medical team at Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad continue to strive towards a liver-disease-free future, emphasizing the importance of awareness, prevention, and access to advanced healthcare.