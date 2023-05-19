Pristyn Care introduces AI and ML capabilities to its EMR platform to provide preventive care for high risk patients

New Delhi: Pristyn Care, the leading healthcare provider in India, introduced AI and ML-enabled enhanced Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system designed specially for surgeons. The EMR developed by Pristyn Care’s technology team has also leveraged advanced predictive analytics to provide valuable patient insights, enabling doctors to identify high-risk patients more effectively. The platform provides an easy-to-use user interface that streamlines the prescription process, allowing doctors to save time and provide better patient care and experience. Furthermore, the platform delivers a customized experience for the doctors and powered by AI and ML capabilities the doctors will get smart recommendations to fill the medical reports across each speciality of medical practice.

With its advanced capabilities, the application securely analyzes a wide range of patient information, including medical history and clinical data, to identify high-risk patients who may require additional care and attention. This proactive approach to patient care helps doctors make informed decisions and implement preventive measures, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Gaurav Bagga, SVP, Engineering and Product, said, “Pristyn Care is completely a data and technology-driven organization. We aim to provide an end-to-end seamless experience for our patients and doctors. Further to our pursuit towards medical excellence we are thrilled to announce the latest AI and ML-related enhancements to our EMR platform. We are confident that these enhancements will create a significant impact towards our patient care services and at the same time improve the doctors’ experience making it easier for them to use the platform. The platform’s latest high-tech capabilities will help doctors to provide preventive measures for high-risk patients.”

The platform’s user interface is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling doctors to fill prescriptions in less time. The streamlined process eliminates unnecessary steps, allowing doctors to focus on providing quality care to patients. The platform also offers automated features, such as prescription suggestions based on patient data, making it even more convenient for doctors to manage their workflow efficiently.