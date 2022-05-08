Psychiatrist Dr Jyoti Kapoor launches dedicated YouTube channel ‘Manasthali’ for mental health issues

New Delhi, May 7, 2022: At a time when mental health conditions are on the rise and people are looking for ways to combat them, well-renowned psychiatrist Dr. Jyoti Kapoor has launched a devoted YouTube channel ‘Manasthali- Where Mind Meets Matter’ that will address all the day-to-day mental health woes. It will also enable the viewers to focus on their well-being, potential, and mental strengths through professional videos and sessions.

Manasthali came into existence as Dr. Jyoti’s psychiatry clinic in 2011, but as it became more apparent that people need more than medicine for the management of psychological health, the integrated wellness platform evolved around 2016. It is a place that provides a comfortable, non-clinical environment for individuals to relax and feel at ease so that they can talk about their problems without anxiety or reluctance.

Dr. Kapoor and her team believe in clear communication and transparency of treatment methods. Their decisions and guidance are never imposed. It also intends to further add relevant discussions in forms of mental wellness and holistic health including who to approach when emotionally unwell, common mental illnesses, stress-related issues, relationships, parenting, work-life balance, personality disorders, behavioural issues and addictions, and self and spirituality in mental well-being to name a few which are currently being scripted and shot.

“For the last 18 years, I have been seeing patients with mental health issues like depression, anxiety, OCD among others. But, it’s a very small section of society that is coming out of their closet. People are still hesitant to talk about their mental health issues as they don’t have access to a professional, who can be more like a friend to them. That’s why we have launched this YouTube channel for those who can get help from our content, which can be reached a larger audience. Nowadays, everybody has access to the internet and I am sure the videos will help them to know well about their condition,” said Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder & Director, Manasthali.

Dr. Jyoti is one of the finest psychiatrists in India who has expertise in Personality Disorders, Mood Disorders, Psychosis, Adolescent Adjustment Issues, Psychiatric Disorders, Childhood Behavioral Issues, Depression, Anxiety, Emotional Problems, Anxiety Spectrum Disorders, Phobia, ADHD, Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry, Somatoform Disorders, Geriatric Psychological Issues, Obsessive-Compulsive, Drug Abuse Management. She has been particularly active in the area of Borderline Personality Disorder for the past 10 years and has recently started a support group for the patients and families with BPD. She started a support group for patients and caregivers of BPD about a year back. Recently, two more support groups for children and senior citizen patients have been included.

After having gained extensive knowledge in the evaluation and management of all psychiatric disorders both through pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions, she is currently working as a senior consultant Psychiatrist at Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.

Manasthali aims to bust the myths, fallacies, and fear around mental issues and treatment approaches because they are so widespread that it has become another cause of anxiety and even paranoia to some extent. At Manasthali, the highly-skilled professionals are constantly striving to communicate clear and precise information regarding issues that are associated with their well-being, and through the newly-launched YouTube channel, they want to reach out to a larger audience.

The team has already uploaded two videos on the channel. The clips briefly talk about the organization and the background of the doctor so that the audience gets to know the team well. The feature Ask Dr. Jyoti has been started as a weekly reel on Instagram @Manasthali to address audience questions.