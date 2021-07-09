Public awareness session to highlight the advanced technology to treat advanced stage cancer

Varanasi, 8th July 2021: With recent advancements in the treatment modalities for cancer, various types of cancers even in the last stages have shown better outcomes and patient survival rates. Quite a few Stage 4 cancers which until now have been considered to be untreatable or had dismal results, can now be treated with advancement in medical science and technology. Not just that, cancer treatment is now becoming less morbid, and loss of organs or function is not the norm but an exception.

In order to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and emphasize the advanced treatment modalities available for various types of cancers, Max Hospital Saket organized a public awareness session today. Present on the occasion was the 45-year-old businessman from Varanasi (Mr. Radhey Shyam Aggarwal, name changed) who successfully underwent limb salvage surgery and is leading a normal life. This proves the testimony towards timely investigation and prompt treatment modalities can not only save lives but also improve the quality of life.

“I am an active businessman in Varanasi and pertaining to my profession I have a tedious travel schedule on daily basis and on average, I have to travel up to 120 Kms. I had severe and consistent shoulder pain which I used to ignore assuming it to be a part of my hectic lifestyle. But when the symptoms did not subside even after six months, I made a visit to the local doctor where I was told about having bone cancer in my right shoulder. I was in utter shock to know about bone cancer and completely dejected, that I have to either lose my arm or live with cancer.“ Said the patient

The diagnosis of bone cancer in his right shoulder (chondrosarcoma) came out of the blue as a shock to him. Overcoming the initial shock, he wandered for the right hospital for treatment He was told that a sarcoma center having a multidisciplinary team working towards diagnosis and management of bone and muscle cancer will be the best to manage his case. There being very few such centers across the country, his search took him to Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.

“The patient was investigated and his case thoroughly discussed at our MSK tumour board. He was advised for a limb salvage surgery, which was the only option to prevent the further spread of cancer while saving a functional limb. This surgery was a curative surgery where the cancerous bone is completely removed and the limb is reconstructed using a metallic implant, or a prosthesis. Thankfully the surgery went very well, where the whole of the cancerous bone was removed including the surrounding muscles, while the nerves and vessels of the limb were carefully preserved. Postoperatively he did not require any other treatment which was a great relief and he quickly got back to his hectic schedule. He is on a half-yearly follow-up.“ Said Dr. Akshay Tiwari, Director, Musculoskeletal Oncology, Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi

Dr. Akshay also added, “July is sarcoma awareness month, and it is very important for everyone to know that bone and muscle cancer is rare cancer but can lead to loss of life and limbs if not treated in time at a specialized center”.

Further, the recent advancements have also given rise to novel techniques such as cytoreductive surgery popularly called CRS & HIPEC and PIPAC, which are used to treat last-stage peritoneal cancers as well. These procedures are used for the treatment of Colon cancer, rectum cancer, cancer of the ovary, cancer of the appendix, pseudomyxoma peritonii, Primary Peritoneal cancers, peritoneal mesothelioma, cancer of the stomach, Peritoneal sarcomatosis, and other rare Peritoneal cancers. Many times patients do not have any option of chemotherapy in a recurrent setting after failing multiple lines. For these patients, HIPEC and PIPAC is the only answer offering the maximum chances of Cancer control.

“HIPEC is a major two-step surgery involving meticulous removal of all visible disease from the abdomen followed by administration of heated chemotherapy directly into the abdomen at a temperature of 42-43 degree C for 90 minutes using a specialised HIPEC machine with strict temperature control. It acts on the microscopic invisible cancer cells for better disease control. PIPAC involves the administration of pressurized aerosol of chemotherapy inside the abdomen through a specialised device, CAPNOPEN. Through PIPAC, there is better cancer control with fewer side effects. “Said Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Consultant, GI Surgical Oncology at Max Institute of Cancer Care Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi. We have to date performed over 100 such procedures with very satisfying results.

Over the last twelve years, we have successfully embedded the culture of organ-based specialization. The process of discussing all patients on tumour board with a focus on academics and research has helped us in working at the cutting edge and deliver the best treatment options for our patients. This applies in almost every area of cancer treatment. The usage of modern medicines like Immunotherapy and targeted drugs, based on genetic analysis of tumour tissue is also part of our daily activities. We are continuously upgrading our technology and processes on all fronts.” said Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Saket